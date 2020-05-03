Renewing our strength through God

Are there days when it seems you have become so tired and weary that you think you will never be strong again? Does it feel like you have become so wounded from discouragement that wholeness can never be experienced. We serve a mighty and all powerful God who can create, sustain, strengthen and comfort. The problem is, we limit Him and our understanding of Him based on our experiences here on earth. If we are not careful, we limit the presence of Him in our lives by underestimating His power and falling prey to doubt and fear.

Isaiah 40:28-31 “Hast thou not known? hast thou not heard, that the everlasting God, the Lord, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? there is no searching of his understanding. 29 He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. 30 Even the youths shall faint and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall: 31 But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

Even the strongest of people grow tired and weak, whether from sickness, stress, or lack of nutrition, but we must remember that God will never grow weary nor His power diminish! His strength is our source when this human body and mind grows weary. When life seems to crush you and bring trial after trial, it is then that God works to give us miraculous strength from His everlasting arms.

Isaiah is telling us that waiting, also translated hoping, in the Lord is when we expect His promises to strengthen us and empower us rise above the distractions and difficulties of this life. We must trust in God. Without trusting that He will never fail, we become weak and disheartened thus plunging us deeper toward despair. Patiently expecting His deliverance is our remedy from the afflictions and tribulations of this earth.

Be encouraged today that just as the eagle soars above the mountains you too can experience this freedom to fly higher than conflict, aggravations, negativity and strife. God can and will strengthen you, shift the wind in your favor, and give you the spiritual vision needed to understand from a different position. We must worship vertically and expect help from above. Too often our worship and hope are affected by horizontal circumstances that dampen our praise and shorten our patience. Look up and allow your strength to be renewed, ascend to new heights with wings like eagles, and overcome your obstacle!

I pray, “Father, forgive my lack of patience when I dwell on my circumstances. Let my heart and mind be drawn closer to You and Your power to strengthen me in difficult times. My desire is to wait on You and let Your will be done in my life. Renew me this day to continue my journey that I may help others as I go. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

