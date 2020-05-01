FPES Adventures in e-Learning

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 Virus and the faculty and staff miss the school’s students. They have composed these messages telling the students how much they love them and miss them and how much they are looking forward to when the students can return to school. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 Virus and the faculty and staff miss the school’s students. They have composed these messages telling the students how much they love them and miss them and how much they are looking forward to when the students can return to school. UNION — South Carolina’s schools may be closed for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year because of the COVID-19 Virus but that hasn’t stopped the faculty and staff of Foster Park Elementary School from continuing to educate the school’s students by using the Internet to take them on some “Adventures in e-Learning.”

Like its counterparts throughout the Union County School District, Foster Park Elementary School has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 Virus. Since then, the school has taken and continues to take a number of steps to serve its students, making use of the Internet and other resources to do so. In addition, the staff has expressed their sentiments regarding the absence of students from the school. Taken together, these activities, dubbed by the school as “Adventures in e-Learning” because of their (mostly) online nature, are keeping students and their teachers connected in a virtual school that is both educational and fun.

Here is what’s been going at Foster Park Elementary School as its faculty and staff keep the students in their thoughts and prayers and continue working to do all they can for them.

1. We Miss You

The Foster Park Elementary School faculty and staff are working diligently to make sure their students and families feel loved and missed during the school closure. This has certainly been a challenging time for everyone; however, we are making every effort to extend grace, strengthen relationships, and show love to each and every one of our students and their families. We miss everyone and cannot wait until we are all together again at“The Park.”

2. Lunch Goes On

The cafeteria staff, better known as the “Lunch Bunch” has been working tirelessly to ensure that our students continue to have nutritious meals while at home. In addition, many of our faculty and staff members are volunteering to help with food preparations and deliveries. We are so very proud of the hard work, dedication, and selfless love being shown during this challenging time.

3. First Grade

The first grade teachers at FPES have been working so hard to make distance learning successful for their students. Each team member has contributed to the effort to ensure that their students still feel connected and have all the tools they need to continue to be prepared for 2nd grade next year.

Ms. Moore has worked hard to deliver wonderful writing lessons that accompany the read alouds done by Ms. Phipps, student teacher. In addition, Mrs. Kingsmore has been engaging the students in exciting morning meetings to start their day with a smile and Mrs. Howell has been teaching awesome Letterland phonics lessons.

While parents and students may not “see” Mrs. Queen, she has been working tirelessly behind the scenes uploading everything to the First Grade Team Website that has everything the students need to successfully complete their e-Learning assignments.

We are so proud of our first grade team and all that they are doing to ensure that their students are successful and most of all, loved.

You can check them out at: https://sites.google.com/view/fosterparkelementaryfirstgrade/home.

4. Virtual Lessons

Our teachers have evolved into virtual teachers during this school closure.

Many of them have turned their kitchens, living rooms, spare rooms, etc. into virtual classrooms with all of the materials necessary to continue delivering high quality instruction in a less traditional environment. Many of them spend countless hours researching ways to continue teaching their content virtually.

They are recording videos that are being sent to their students. They are teaching live lessons via Zoom. They have been converting assignments into virtual assignments via Google Forms, Microsoft Forms, and many other modalities.

We are so incredibly proud of the tenacity and determination that our teachers have shown during this time. They have truly risen to the challenge to ensure that our students are prepared for their next grade all while teaching them that when changes come, you do whatever needs to be done to make it happen.

5. Faculty Meetings

In an effort to continue to see the academic growth that FPES has seen this year, the faculty and staff continue to “meet” weekly via Zoom to discuss successes and challenges with distance learning. In addition, they continue professional development with a focus on literacy. FPES prides itself on being a TEAM and plans together, works together, and achieves together ….. even virtually!

6. Virtual Guided Reading

Guided Reading is always a favorite time in Mrs. Bethany Howell’s first grade class. She wanted that to continue even in the e-Learning setting.

In an effort to continue reading level improvements, Mrs. Howell found leveled guided reading passages that could be read virtually. She “meets” with groups 2-3 times per week via Zoom. During that time, they read the selection on their reading level and discuss it as she checks for understanding, they practice word work, and she gives them a skill to focus on in their reading until they “meet” again.

Students are all smiles when “meeting” with Mrs. Howell and Mrs. Howell is overjoyed to hear her students read. Mrs. Howell’s first graders love virtual guided reading!

7. 4K Pajama Party

Students in Mrs. Jessica Silvey’s 4K class love watching short virtual storybooks on Vooks (www.vooks.com) when they have a few extra minutes in class. They love “reading” along with the stories.

Mrs. Silvey thought it would be fun to have a virtual pajama party with their favorite stuffed animals to kick off Spring Break. She knew showing their favorite Vooks would be a special surprise that would give them a sense of normalcy. It was so sweet to see them in their cute pajamas with their stuffed animals and hear their precious voices chiming in with their favorite parts of the books.

Mrs. Sheila Robinson, Mrs. Silvey’s Assistant and Dr. Fran Adams, Assistant Principal, both joined in on the fun, too!

What a precious memory Mrs. Silvey provide for her students during this challenging time!

8. Reading Buddies

Third grade is a vital year in which all students are expected to meet Read to Succeed requirements.

In order to ensure that her students are continuing to use their reading strategies and practice their reading fluency, Mrs. Jennifer Roark began hosting Reading Buddies each week. She “meets” with small groups of students via Zoom and they read a book together on their level. They also have short discussions about the book to ensure that their comprehension is on point. This also allows Mrs. Roark to spend some time with her students each week.

Reading Buddies has become such a fun time for Mrs. Roark’s third graders during this challenging time.

School’s teachers are now ‘virtual teachers’

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.