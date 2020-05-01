4K, 5K registration in June

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District will hold 4K and 5K Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year in June.

Ages For Registration

A flyer issued by the School District states the following about the ages children must be in order to be registered:

• To register for 4 year old kindergarten, children will need to be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.

• To register for 5 year old kindergarten, children will need to be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2020.

Dates, Times, And Locations

The flyer states that registration will be held on the following dates at the following elementary schools at the following times at both locations:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Foster Park and Monarch Elementary Schools

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Buffalo and Jonesville Elementary Schools

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Screening

The flyer asks that parents please bring their children to registration for screening.

Documentation

The flyer also lists the the documents parents need to bring with them to registration:

• Your child’s official Certificate of Immunization

• Your child’s Birth Certificate (Long Form)

• Proof of residence (tax receipt, power bill, etc.)

The flyer directs parents to contact their child’s primary care doctor concerning immunization documentation and requirements. It also states that copies of birth certificates may be obtained from the Spartanburg County Health Department in the Office of Vital Records, Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the 2020-2021 school year

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

