Elise Ashby Elise Ashby

UNION COUNTY — Citing her experience stimulating local economic growth and her desire to provide Union County residents with strong and dedicated representation Elise Ashby formally announced her candidacy for the District 2 Union County Council seat.

Ashby is running for the Democratic nomination for the District 2 seat which is currently held by Councilman Ralph Tucker who is also seeking the Democratic nomination in his bid for a second full term on Council. With no Republican having filed to run for the seat, the winner of the Democratic Primary will be unopposed in the November General Election.

In announcing her candidacy, Ashby, in a statement released Monday, said that “I decided to run for County Council because Union County deserves strong, dedicated representation. For the last five years I have worked to improve the health of County residents and actively helped stimulate the economic growth for farmers and small business owners. While my opponent has been only making statements about economic development, I have created educational and entrepreneurial opportunities for youth, improved services for the elderly, and provided access to healthy foods for all families.”

Ashby also pointed to her work with other agencies through the Union County Public Health Taskforce to help the youth, the elderly, and disabled of Union County.

“As a member of the Executive Committee for the Union County Public Health Taskforce, I am working with a coalition of twenty-one local and state agencies to provide opportunities for our youth,” Ashby said. “I advocate and give voice to children, especially at-risk and disengaged. I have also established projects that assist our elderly and disabled and I have worked to ensure that the integrity and rich heritage of all members of our community is celebrated and preserved.”

Ashby criticized Tucker, saying that “although Ralph was born and raised in Union County and attended local schools, he has done nothing to help the County’s many disabled and special needs populations nor those who have been marginalized and silenced.”

In her statement, Ashby also reviewed her work with other organizations over the past several years to grow and develop programs beneficial to the people of Union County.

“Under my leadership, the Union County Farm & Craft Market has grown from four farmers to the current 20 vendors (farmers, artisans, bakers, soap and jewelry makers),” Ashby said. “I am also the Board President for the SC Association of Farmers Markets and the Board Secretary for the Farmers Market Coalition (national organization). While serving as Chair, I grew the Union County Ag+Art Tour to become the Olde English District’s Attraction of the Year (2018).

“I also helped oversee the Carnegie Library renovation while serving as an officer of the Library Board, which has since received numerous state and national recognitions,” she said. “During the COVID-19 quarantine I am working with state and local agencies to ensure that Union County residents have access to service providers in the Upstate.”

Looking toward the future, Ashby discussed what she plans to do if she wins the District 2 seat including increase broadband availability in the county’s municipalities and rural areas.

“We have many challenges to overcome and once I am elected, I will work with the community to continue these efforts and establish more opportunities for our youth, including after-school programs, as well as increase services for the elderly and provide better opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Ashby said. “During the COVID-19 shelter-in-place with children at home, parents working from home the WiFi, internet and phone connections in the rural areas has suffered (in the areas fortunate to even have internet!). This has shown a greater need for better broadband in the county. I will work with the Library, service providers and others to ensure that each municipality has better access as well as the many unincorporated areas of the county.”

Sunday alcohol sales is something else Ashby said she plans to push for if elected.

“As many people know I have been an outspoken proponent for Sunday alcohol sales,”Ashby said. “Rather than raise taxes as Mr. Tucker wants, I want to create better opportunities for more businesses, increase profits for local merchants and provide opportunities for increased tourism and longer visitor stays. Over the last five years every county bordering Union that has Sunday alcohol sales has grown while we’ve continued to shrink.”

Ashby said that that “I have proven my dedication to making Union County more financially sound, healthier, more inviting to tourists and visitors/guests and more supportive of entrepreneurs” and criticized Tucker’s support for increasing taxes.

“Tucker said, ‘one way that (programs for young people) could be accomplished would be if voters approve a countywide one-cent capital projects sales tax in November,’” Ashby said. “Yet, he does not have a specific plan for your tax dollars. I, on the other hand, do not want to take money from your pockets, I have championed programs that encourage and expand entrepreneurship and agriculture.”

Ashby said that if elected “I will do more so that we can be better” and asked the voters of District 2 to vote for her both in the June 9 Democratic Primary in the November 3 general election.

Elise Ashby https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Farmers-Market-Advocate-1.jpg Elise Ashby

Ashby formally announces District 2 candidacy

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Elise Ashby.

This story courtesy of Elise Ashby.