Thank Jesus for your answered prayers

Charles Warner | The Union Times Will America recover from the COVID-19 Virus and all the damage, turmoil, and heartache it has visited on our nation and on the rest of the world? It’s a good question and it requires a good answer and that answer is it will recover if it is God’s will. If you read The Bible, you will see that the fate of nations and kingdoms and empires and civilizations are all determined according God’s will for those societies and, equally importantly, whether or not those societies submit themselves to His will. In The Bible, we see repeatedly that when a society commits itself to serving God and acts in accordance with His will, it is blessed by Him. When it does not, however, it loses those blessings and suffers the consequences of its loss of faith in and obedience to God. In those same pages, however, we also see that while He may punish them, God is not seeking to destroy those He loves, but to humble them and remind them that He and He alone is the source of all blessings, both earthly and eternal, and to bring them back to Him so He can once again bless them. America, it could be argued, has been humbled by the COVID-19 Virus and the havoc it has played with our society, and if that is so then we should take a hard look at ourselves as a people and determine what it is that cut us off from God’s blessings. God has blessed America, just as He blessed ancient Israel, and, just as in the case of ancient Israel, God will uplift, deliver and restore America, again showering it with blessings if we, like ancient Israel, will once again turn to Him, seek His forgiveness and mercy, and once again be a nation that serves Him in accordance with His will.