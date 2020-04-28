Class of 2020 to graduate May 30

UNION COUNTY — Even the schools of the Union County School District are close due to the Coronavirus the Union County High School Class of 2020 is still going to have a graduation ceremony.

In a statement released this (Tuesday) afternoon, Union School District Superintendent Dr. William F. Roach Jr. announced that graduation for the UCHS Class of 2020 will be held at the Union County Stadium on Saturday, May 30, at 9 a.m.”

Roach would provide no further information beyond states that “we will have more details later.”

Like the rest of the schools of South Carolina, Union County’s schools have been closed since March 15 by order of Gov. Henry McMaster in order to fight the spread of the Coronavirus. When he issued that order, the hope was that schools could reopen by the beginning of April, but on March 24, however, McMaster announced that schools would remain closed through April and encouraged the schools to continue to provide instruction through virtual learning. On April 23, Gov. McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that South Carolina’s schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

When McMaster and Spearman announced the schools would remain close through the rest of the school year, Roach issued a statement that the district would continue educating its students through eLearning and that the program would continue through the end of the 2019-2020 school year on Wednesday, May 27. Roach also announced that schools and teachers will continue to communicate with students about packet pick-up times and encouraged parents and students to email teachers with questions about assignments. He said that the district’s goal is to finish strong, progress academically, and be ready for the 2020-2021 school year.

Roach also offered a personal thanks to the Class of 2020 for their 12 years of hard work and diligence and promised them the district was working hard to find creative ways to have graduation so that they and their accomplishments can be celebrated.

Ceremony to be held in Union County Stadium