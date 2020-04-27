Cathcart signs with Limestone

Photo by Kady Jean Cathcart Rachel Ann Cathcart smiles as she signs with the Limestone College Saints Women’s Wrestling Team during a signing ceremony at her home on Thursday, April 23. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Cathcart’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Cathcart are her mother, Celeste, and her father, Mark. As a student at Limestone, Cathcart will major in Biological Sciences. Photo by Kady Jean Cathcart Rachel Ann Cathcart smiles as she signs with the Limestone College Saints Women’s Wrestling Team during a signing ceremony at her home on Thursday, April 23. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Cathcart’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Cathcart are her mother, Celeste, and her father, Mark. As a student at Limestone, Cathcart will major in Biological Sciences.

UNION COUNTY — A young lady who began wrestling in her senior year in high school will continue her wrestling career in college — which she’ll be attending on both an academic scholarship and an athletic scholarship — as she pursues her dream of becoming a biologist.

On Thursday, April 23, Rachel Ann Cathcart, a Senior at Union County High School (UCHS), signed with Limestone College where she will be a member of the The Saints Women’s Wrestling Team.

The signing took place at Cathcart’s home with only her family present instead of at the high school with friends, teammates, coaches, educators, and high school and college officials taking part as well as is normally the case. It was held at the Cathcart home with only family present as a precaution against the Coronavirus and in keeping with social distancing protocols designed to help combat the spread of the virus.

While she will be a member of The Saints Women’s Wrestling Team, Cathcart only began wresting during this, her senior year at UCHS.

“This is my first year wrestling,” Cathcart said in an interview with The Union Times. “The lead coach at the high school just came to me and told me he thought I’d be really good at it. So I went and tried out and fell in love with it.”

Now, a year later, Cathcart is preparing to continue her wrestling career at Limestone which she said has shown an interest in her as a wrestler for some time.

“I chose Limestone because throughout the season their coaches were at the main wrestling events,” Cathcart said. “I talked to them and I went and practiced with the team. After I went and practiced with them I really enjoyed it and talking to the coaches. I really enjoyed the campus.”

Cathcart will be attending Limestone on not one, but two scholarships, one being an athletic scholarship and the other being an academic scholarship. This is a perfect fit for Cathcart who will not only get to continue participating in the sport she loves, but will also be able to get the education she wants in order to achieve her post-graduation career dreams.

“I’ve received both academic and an athletic scholarship and my Major will be Biological Sciences,” Cathcart said. “I’ve always loved being outdoors and being around animals. I hope to one day either for Clemson Cooperative Extension or DNR (Department of Natural Resources).”

Photo by Kady Jean Cathcart Rachel Ann Cathcart smiles as she signs with the Limestone College Saints Women’s Wrestling Team during a signing ceremony at her home on Thursday, April 23. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Cathcart’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Cathcart are her mother, Celeste, and her father, Mark. As a student at Limestone, Cathcart will major in Biological Sciences. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Cathcart-Family-for-Signing.jpg Photo by Kady Jean Cathcart Rachel Ann Cathcart smiles as she signs with the Limestone College Saints Women’s Wrestling Team during a signing ceremony at her home on Thursday, April 23. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Cathcart’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Cathcart are her mother, Celeste, and her father, Mark. As a student at Limestone, Cathcart will major in Biological Sciences.

Will Wrestle; major in Biological Sciences

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.