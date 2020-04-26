What to do when life seems unfair

Are there times it seems that life is flat out unfair? Are there days when nothing seems to go right no matter how hard you try, yet, others appear to have everything go their way with ease? Our lives can get very frustrating even when we try to do what we know is honest and best as we desire to live a life pleasing to God. While everyone goes through trials at some point, the issue becomes our faith and the strength we exercise to keep from surrender. It is so tempting to just give in some days to different behavior, an angry attitude, or unkind language. So… what do we do in such times?

Hebrews 6:10-15 “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shewed toward his name, in that ye have ministered to the saints, and do minister. 11 And we desire that every one of you do shew the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end: 12 That ye be not slothful, but followers of them who through faith and patience inherit the promises. 13 For when God made promise to Abraham, because he could swear by no greater, he sware by himself, 14 Saying, Surely blessing I will bless thee, and multiplying I will multiply thee. 15 And so, after he had patiently endured, he obtained the promise.”

The first place we need to draw our mind to is Calvary. Let us be reminded of the unjust and cruel death that our Savior, Jesus Christ, suffered. It was so unfair, but because God loves us so much He sent His only Son to die in our place so we could be redeemed and live freely as His heirs. We are not alone in our sorrow and we are certainly not the first ones to ever be treated unfairly.

Our trials can be so intense that it feels like the end will never come and that God must have been abandoned us. After all, if He truly had His eyes on us, he would see all this pain and deliver us, right? Well of course He will, its just that His time and our time are not the same. Remember that Abraham had to wait twenty-five years from the time God gave him the promise of a son until Issac was born. Can you imagine already feeling too old to have a child, then aging for an additional twenty-five years while you watch children born all around you — yet somehow he held on to the promise and “patiently endured” making him the father of many nations and a testament of God’s blessings!

Be encouraged today of God’s unchanging nature. He never overlooks your devotion and service for Him. Even though there may not be any rewards or praise flooding your life right now, it doesn’t mean they are not coming. Yes, life does seem unfair at times, but its only because we have not received our full reward. Better days are on the horizon and life eternal is just beyond the sunset. Make the very best of what you have been given and work diligently to remember that God’s promises will never fail.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I fail to recognize Your presence in my life. You are with me always and love me beyond measure. Help me this day to submit to Your will, and deliver me from bitterness, strife, and an unforgiving attitude. Let me share Your love and kindness to all those around me, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

