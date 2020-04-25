Prince named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke Mrs. Katie Prince with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s April Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke Mrs. Katie Prince with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s April Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Katie Prince has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s April Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was being a thinker.

It was said by her colleagues that “the description of a thinker fits Mrs. Prince to a T. She is always planning ahead. She gives feedback and asks questions that are beneficial to students’ learning and well-being.”

It was also said that “Mrs. Prince embodies the description of a thinker. She analyzes and works hard to achieve the best possible answer to a problem. Mrs. Prince often thinks outside the box and has many innovative ideas. She inspires her students to become thinkers.”

Mrs. Prince is currently in her fifteenth year of teaching and her eleventh year at FPES. She currently teaches fourth grade. Mrs. Prince is a graduate of Lander University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a graduate of the American College of Education where she earned a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Mrs. Prince serves on many committees at Foster Park. She also shares her love of knitting with the students at FPES by leading the After School Knitting Club. In addition, she spearheads the school’s Pet Supply Drive each year by encouraging the entire school to donate pet supplies that are then donated to the Union County Animal Shelter. She is a member of the National Teacher’s Association and the South Carolina Education Association.

Mrs. Prince loves knitting, crafting, reading, exploring historical places with her children, cross stitching, and learning new things. She is married to Daniel Prince and they have two daughters, Grace and Abby. She is a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Prince says, “I love having a part in the lives, the growth, and development of my students. I learn as much from them as they do from me. I love to watch them grow and learn. I can’t wait to see what each of them will achieve when they are grown.

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its April Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Katie Prince.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke Mrs. Katie Prince with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s April Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_10-TOM-Prince.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke Mrs. Katie Prince with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s April Teacher of the Month.

For April at Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.