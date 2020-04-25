Honoring three ‘amazing wolverines’

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Community School has named its Teachers of Year and Support Staff of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.
Teachers Of The Year
In a statement released last week the following teachers had been named its Teachers of the Year.
• Sarah Lee — Elementary
• Chris Wofford — Secondary
Support Staff Of The Year
The statement also announced that the following support personnel had been named its Support Staff of the Year.
• Lora Franklin
The press release states that “we are so excited to announce our WCS Teachers of the Year & Support Staff of the Year! We couldn’t be more proud of you! We can’t thank you enough for your hard work and dedication to our students, school and community! Congratulations to these amazing Wolverines!!“
This story courtesy of Whitmire Community School.