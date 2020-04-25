Burton named to Dean’s List

EMORY, VA — Emory & Henry College has announced the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Sarah Burton of Pacolet, SC (29372) was named to the list. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.

Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.

Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The College’s many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, Newsweek and we are also listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.

At Emory & Henry College for fall 2019

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Emory & Henry College.

