Carnegie Corner: Virtual programs & more

The Union County Carnegie Library is closed to the public until further notice. Our first priority is the health and well-being of our community and staff members and we are doing everything we can during this difficult time to continue to provide services. Staff will be able to respond to requests from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Requests for help can be sent to [email protected], by calling 864-427-7140, or through our chat service.
Upcoming Events
April 27-May 1
Visit the Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary) to have fun with library staff this week!
Missed last week’s programs? View them at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvc2KeKTMF81rnFBf42vxqQ!
Let’s Talk About Steam with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j_TUPQouqU&feature=youtu.be
Tuesday Storytime with Ms. Raven at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwKmnTiGxwY&feature=youtu.be
Get Crafty: Bracelets with Literacy VISTA Taylor at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSYCT4u2jms&feature=youtu.be
Bedtime Story with Ms. Beth at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMK7yYI09wU&feature=youtu.be
Brain Break (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsJZ5K63akg&feature=youtu.be) with Ms. Taylor with a picture guide (https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/7a85fcbe-edc2-4142-affc-3292f203ea5c.pdf)
Virtual Programs
Visit the library Facebook page www.facebook.com/unionsclibrary or our YouTube Channel to have fun with library staff.
April 27 | 1 p.m.
Checking in on the Chickens with Ms. Rieta
April 28 | 10 a.m.
Tuesday Storytime: Fun in the Garden with Ms. Raven
April 29 | 4 p.m.
Snack Break: Peanut Butter Fruit Dip with Ms. Beth
April 30 | 4 p.m.
Get Crafty: Painting! with Literacy VISTA Taylor
May 1 | 1 p.m.
Brain Break: DIY Play-Doh with Ms. Raven
Community Resources and Assistance
The Union County Library System is here to serve you!
Go to https://files.constantcontact.com/8120c23a701/d8c9aed5-24ee-45bb-b6e1-c7c9f5741875.pdf to download an updated list (as of 4/16) of resources and organizations in Union County who can help with food, medical assistance, and other needs.
Need additional help? Contact the library at 864-427-7140 or email [email protected]
SC Works Virtual Job Fair
SC Works is hosting a virtual job fair from 2-5 p.m. on May 7.
Follow the following steps to register:
Step 1: Register via www.scworks.org
Step 2: Register to attend the event at: https://scworksgreaterupstateeasyvirtualaffair.com/
Step 3: Building your own personal profile
Connect With Us!
Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!
Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/
Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary
Union County Library System
300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379
864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org