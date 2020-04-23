eLearning to continue thru May 27

UNION COUNTY — Even though its schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 Virus the Union County School District will continue to teach and serve its students through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year according to Superintendent Dr. William Roach.

On Wednesday (April 23), Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that South Carolina’s schools, which have been closed since March 15, will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. McMaster initially ordered the schools closed from March 15 through March 31 to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus and it was hoped at the time that they would be allowed to reopen at the beginning of April. On March 24, however, McMaster announced that schools would remain closed through April and encouraged the schools to continue to provide instruction through virtual learning.

With the newest order, South Carolina’s schools will remain closed through the end of the current school year and continue educate their students through on-line learning programs as well as providing them with other services.

In response to McMaster and Spearman’s decision to keep the schools closed, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon about the district’s plans for the remainder of the current school year.

As many of you are aware, Governor McMaster announced earlier today that all schools in the State of South Carolina will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year. Even though we will not return to the school buildings this year, our students will continue with eLearning through our last day of school on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Schools and teachers will continue to communicate with students about packet pick-up times. Parents and students are encouraged to email teachers with questions about assignments. Our schools will continue to support students and parents as we navigate these uncharted waters. We fully acknowledge this is not the way any of us wanted the school year to end, but given the circumstances Governor McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman have made the best decision possible for the safety of students and employees.

Throughout this pandemic, our students and teachers have faced many challenges with a new way of learning. They have done a fabulous job. Our goal is to finish strong, progress academically, and be ready for the 2020-21 school year. To the graduating class of 2020, I want to personally thank you for 12 plus years of hard work and diligence. I am sorry that your senior year has not been the story book ending many of you imagined. We are working hard to find creative ways to have a graduation so we can celebrate you and your accomplishments.

A huge thank you goes out to all of our cafeteria staff members, bus drivers, assistants, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure our students receive meals during the week. Our schools and their staffs have done a wonderful job of handling this difficult situation and turning it into a positive outcome. We all should be proud of the way our school district and community have responded to the events from this pandemic. We have truly shown that we are ONE UNION!

Schools closed for the rest of the school year