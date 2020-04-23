Line clearing and book shelves

UNION — The awarding of a contract for keeping power lines clear, the purchase of six book shelves to help encourage people to read, sponsorship for an annual program that honors senior citizens, a rezoning, and an appointment were all approved by Union City Council during its April meeting.

Bid Awarded

During its April meeting this past Tuesday (April 21) Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by City of Union Utility Director Mark Brown that the bid for a power line clearing agreement be awarded to C&C Tree Professionals, LLC, for $2,799.60.

In his background briefing to Council, Brown stated that bids were received for the project on March 19, 2020, from “qualified vendors for a three-year power line clearing agreement. Bids were based on a 40-hour week that included labor, equipment, overhead, profit.”

Brown stated that three bids were received and that C&C Tree Professionals was the low-bidder.

Union Reads

Council voted 6-1 with Councilwoman Sonja Craig opposed to allocate $935.76 to purchase six book shelves for the “Union Reads” program.

In presenting City Staff’s recommendation that the request for funding be approved, City of Union Adminstrator Joe Nichols pointed out that, on March 14, Union County Chamber of Commerce Director Jami Trammell had addressed Council about the Union Reads program which is being sponsored by the Union County School District. The countywide program “would place reading books at different locations around Union to encourage children and adults to grab a book and read.”

Nichols pointed out that Union County “has assisted this program by paying for the cost of a marketing plan with Alison South in the amount of $9,000.” He said that Dr. Lacretia Byrd, Director of Instruction for the Union County School District, and Rhonda Hollingsworth, Coordinator of Elementary Education for Union County School District, are asking the City to participate in the ‘Union Reads’ program in the amount of $935.756 which would be used to purchase six book shelves to put in different places about town for the ‘Union Read’ books.”

WBCU Senior Citizens Expo

Council also voted unanimously to authorize the City of Union to help sponsor WBCU’s 22nd Annual Senior Citizens Expo.

Prior to Council’s vote, Nichols presented background on the event the city is being asked to help sponsor, pointing out that “May is National Senior Citizens Month and 1460 WBCU with its co-sponsors want to once again honor the senior citizens with this 22nd Annual Senior Citizen Expo. The Expo will be held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be activities, entertainment, and door prizes.”

The request for the city’s sponsorship states that “Union County has one of the largest senior populations in the state, so show them how important they are to you and your business or organization and participate in the Twenty Second Annual Senior Citizen’s Expo on Thursday, May 21, 2020.”

WBCU offers potential sponsors the following sponsorship packages to choose from:

• Package A

For a sponsorship of $1,000, the sponsoring agency gets 100 30-second ads on WBCU, reservations of a booth at the Expo, and 100 promos about the event.

• Package B

For a sponsorship of $750, the sponsoring agency gets 50 30-second ads on WBCU, reservations of a booth at the Expo, and 100 promos about the event.

• Booth Only

For a sponsorship of $325, the sponsoring agency gets a booth at the Expo.

In approving the City’s sponsorship of the Expo, Council chose Package B.

The background presented by Nichols also states that “in the event the Senior Fair is forced to postpone to a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all packages above will be given an extra 30 ads free of charge and all sponsors will still be able to attend the makeup date of (the) event at no additional charge.”

Rezoning

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning property on the Toney Road from A-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-15 (Residential)

The property is described as a “vacant 5-acre parcel on Toney Road that is surrounded by residential properties zoned R-15. Abutting properties with frontage on US Highway 176 are zoned A-2.” The rezoning was requested by the owner of the property “to allow for single-family homes to be constructed on the site.”

Appointment

Council also voted unanimously to reappoint Genelle Alexander to the City of Union Housing Authority Board.

Ms. Alexander, who has served on the Board for the past 20 years and currently serves as Chairman, asked to reappointed and her request was supported Housing Authority Board Vice Chairman Mickey Gist.

An expo, a rezoning, and an appointment

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

