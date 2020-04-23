Heating & air and a new employee

UNION COUNTY — A new employee for a county office and a new heating and air system for a county department along with the first reading of the 2020-2021 budget ordinance were the actions approved by Union County Council during its April meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

Vacancy

Council voted unanimously to authorize the hiring of a new employee at the Union County Treasurer’s Office to fill a position being left vacant by the retirement of a current employee.

Treasurer Deborah Robertson said that the vacancy is a clerk’s position. Robertson said the clerk has the responsibility of collecting taxes and handling DMV transactions as well as other duties. She said the position will come open in June with the retirement of Sarah Hopkins.

Replacement

Council also voted unanimously to allocate funding to replace a heating and air system at the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office. The low bidder on the project was Humphries Heating and Air at $11,531.

Budget

Council also voted unanimously to approved first reading by title only of the 2020-2021 budget ordinance.

The 2020-2021 budget process is continuing with Council already having held one budget work session with a second session tentatively scheduled to for next week.

First reading of budget ordinance approved

