The glue that holds FPES together

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School is honoring two very special ladies on Administrative Professionals Day.

Today (Wednesday, April 22), is Administrative Professionals Day which recognizes the work of secretaries and other administrative support professionals. It is part of Administrative Professionals Week which is held the last full week of April.

In keeping with the spirit of the this day and week, Foster Park Elementary School is recognizing the service of two very special members of its administrative staff:

• Administrative Assistant Kim Ruby

• Student Records Clerk Cathy Wood

In wishing the ladies a “Happy Administrative Professionals Day” the school describes them as “the glue that holds us together.”

Ruby and Wood were presented with flowers for Administrative Professionals Day in honor of their service to FPES which thanks them “for all you do daily for our school. It takes exceptional attention to detail, a great rapport with families, being precise with numbers, and a knowledge-base of all the workings of FPES. You do it all with a smile. Thank you both for your consistency, diligence, and excellence at your jobs! We love and appreciate you!”

Honored on ‘Administrative Professionals Day’

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

