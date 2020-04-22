Pray to serve God throughout life

Charles Warner | The Union Times Are you tired of hearing about the Coronavirus aka COVID-19? You can be certain everyone who has been affected by it to one degree or another — and that’s pretty much everyone — is tired of it and how it is has turned their lives upside down. It has forced businesses to close and even go out of business, caused people to be out of work and even lose their jobs, and sent the economies of the world into a tailspin. It has overloaded the world’s healthcare systems even as it has at the same time forced hospitals to layoff nurses and other healthcare workers because they don’t have the money to pay them. It has forced schools to close and caused children to miss out on opportunities to learn in the classroom alongside other children, an important part of the process of growing up. It has forced people to distance themselves from acquaintances, co-workers, friends, and even family members, losing out on opportunities to socialize and interact that help make life pleasant and bring people closer together. It has sickened millions of people and, most tragically of all, has killed thousands around the world. Yes, everyone is tired of COVID-19 and wishes it would just go away. One day it will because as the acronym on this sign reminds us, the Lord Jesus Christ is still in control and, when all is said and done, will have the final word about all things including this virus and the forces behind it. When He speaks that final word on the day of judgment, His verdict will be final and COVID-19 and the forces of darkness that it serves will be defeated and destroyed. As that old hymn states, there will be, for those who have accepted Him as their Lord and Savior, victory in Jesus, victory over all the things of the world, the flesh, and the devil, including the COVID-19 virus and any and all other horrors that unholy trinity and its servants has thrown, continues to throw, and will continue to throw at humanity until that last day. This should give hope to those who know Jesus as their Lord and Savior and inspire those who don’t to accept Him as their Lord and Savior and share in the glory of that heavenly victory.

Read Numbers 11:21-30

A young man ran and told Moses, “Eldad and Medad are prophesying in the camp.” Joshua son of Nun, who had been Moses’ aid since youth, spoke up and said, “Moses, my lord, stop them!”

— Numbers 11:27-28 (NIV)

PRAYER: Almighty God, rest your Spirit on us and grant us the wisdom to trust in the plans you have for us. Make us willing to fulfill your purpose for our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God does not choose me based on my behavior.

