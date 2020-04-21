Crocker signs with Converse

Photo by Dale Palmer Gracie Crocker, a Senior at Union County High School, smiles after signing to play for the Valkyries Volleyball Team at Converse College. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Crocker's home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Crocker are her stepfather, Erik Marvin, her mother, Jennifer Marvin, and her sister, Callie Crocker. As a student at Converse, Crocker will major in Education. Photo by Dale Palmer Gracie Crocker, a Senior at Union County High School, smiles after signing to play for the Valkyries Volleyball Team at Converse College. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Crocker's home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Crocker are her stepfather, Erik Marvin, her mother, Jennifer Marvin, and her sister, Callie Crocker. As a student at Converse, Crocker will major in Education.

UNION COUNTY — A young lady who has been playing volleyball since middle school will continue playing it in college as she pursues her dream of becoming an educator.

On Thursday, April 16, Gracie Crocker, a Senior at Union County High School, signed with Converse College where she will play for the Valkyries Volleyball Team.

The signing was somewhat atypical as it took place at Crocker’s home with only her family in attendance and not at the high school as signings usually do with friends, teammates, coaches, and educators taking part as well.

“Due to the COVID-19 Virus we were limited to family,” Dale Palmer, Crocker’s grandmother and longtime volleyball coach, said Monday. “She still wanted to have a signing, so we talked to her coach at Converse, and they gave us some guidance and sent us the paperwork.”

Palmer said that her granddaughter has been playing volleyball for the past six years.

“She’s been playing volleyball since the seventh grade,” Palmer said. “She started at Lockhart Middle School under Coach Tracie Campbell. She played two years at Lockhart, four years at Union County High School, and she’s also played club ball for four years.”

Palmer said that while at Converse her granddaughter will Major in Education. She said that her desire to become an educator is what lead her granddaughter to sign with Converse.

“She chose Converse because what they offer in Education for her to become a teacher,” Palmer said

In addition, Palmer said that the Converse staff and its ties to her family was another factor in her granddaughters’ decision to attend college at Converse.

“We have several family friends who teach there, and we are excited about her being around them,” Palmer said.

Photo by Dale Palmer

Gracie Crocker, a Senior at Union County High School, smiles after signing to play for the Valkyries Volleyball Team at Converse College. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Crocker’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Crocker are her stepfather, Erik Marvin, her mother, Jennifer Marvin, and her sister, Callie Crocker. As a student at Converse, Crocker will major in Education. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Gracie-Signing.jpg Photo by Dale Palmer

Gracie Crocker, a Senior at Union County High School, smiles after signing to play for the Valkyries Volleyball Team at Converse College. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the signing ceremony was held at Crocker’s home with only her family in attendance. Pictured with Crocker are her stepfather, Erik Marvin, her mother, Jennifer Marvin, and her sister, Callie Crocker. As a student at Converse, Crocker will major in Education.

Will play Volleyball; major in Education

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.