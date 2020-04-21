Rescue Squad receives five AEDs

Photo courtesy of AmeriCredit Bryan Farr, owner of AmeriCredit Loans, Union County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Jarrad Gardin, AmeriCredit Loans Manager Stephanie Gardin, and Union County Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black look over the five AEDs purchased by AmeriCredit Loans and donated to the Union County Rescue Squad. Photo courtesy of AmeriCredit Bryan Farr, owner of AmeriCredit Loans, Union County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Jarrad Gardin, AmeriCredit Loans Manager Stephanie Gardin, and Union County Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black look over the five AEDs purchased by AmeriCredit Loans and donated to the Union County Rescue Squad.

UNION COUNTY — An AED is a pretty impressive piece of technology which can literally mean the difference between life and death for a person in cardiac arrest and that’s why the Union County Rescue Squad needs them and why a local business bought five of the devices and donated them to the squad.

An AED is an Automatic External Defibrillator which is described by the American Red Cross website (redcross.org) as a “medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.”

The website further states that “sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States. In fact, more than 350,000 people will suffer a cardiac arrest this year. Currently, the only way to restore a regular heart rhythm during cardiac arrest is to use an AED.”

It also states that “of course, you can — and should — request the assistance of trained medical professionals. However, because the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is 8-12 minutes, and for each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10%, having access to an AED and knowing how to use one, is critical.”

Given this medical reality, access to and knowledge of how to use an AED is vital in the race against the clock to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest and that’s why first responders like the Rescue Squad as well as the general public need to have an AED at hand and the training to use it in such a situation. The more AEDs are readily available and in the hands of those who know how to use them, such as members of the Rescue Squad, the greater the chances lives will be saved.

Which brings us to AmeriCredit Loans and it purchase of five AEDS which it donated to the Rescue Squad, a donation that could potentially reduce the response time of the Rescue Squad to a case of cardiac arrest by increasing the number of AEDs the Squad has to equip its members with.

Bryan Farr, owner of AmeriCredit Loans, purchased the AEDs and donated them to the Rescue Squad following a conversation with Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black.

A press release issued announcing the donations states that Farr asked Black how the Rescue Squad gets the funding for it to operate and equip its units with and “was floored” to hear that the Squad only receives $25,000 a year from Union County Council, funding that has been cut in years past.

What does that mean?

The press release states that Farr asked Black about the number of calls and the role the Squad plays since Union County has an EMS system. It states that in 2019 the Rescue Squad ran more than 529 calls, 30 percent of which involved cardiac arrest or other cardiac problems.

(In addition, the press release states that Rescue Squad, which was founded in 1959, also handles Dive Team and Search & Rescue operations, provides manpower to assist fire departments, responds to medical calls, and backs up the Union County EMS. The press release states that “when Union County EMS is shorthanded or only two units out of four are in operation the Rescue Squad stands by to respond to medical calls within the county.”)

Looking at the number of calls the Rescue Squad ran in 2019 against the funding it receives from the county, the press release states that this “averages to less than $47 a call,” a figure it states does not cover training and may not cover the cost of the fuel for that call.

The press release does point out, however, that Black said the Rescue Squad does receive from a Spartanburg County “Bingo” game approximately $6,000 a year. It states that the rest of the Squad’s funding come from fundraisers held by volunteers and a food booth it runs at the Union County Fairgrounds.

“The members take time off from their jobs or vacation time to work these events to try and support our Rescue Squad and spend a lot of their own money on training or personal equipment,” Black said.

Kind of sounds like the Rescue Squad, like so many other volunteer emergency response/public service group operate, fiscally speaking, by the seat of their pants, doesn’t it?

Added together the $25,000 the Rescue Squad gets from Union County and the $6,000 it gets from the Spartanburg County Bingo game comes to $31,000. Sound pretty impressive doesn’t it, and that’s not counting whatever funds the Squad is able to raise on its own.

Here’s something even more impressive: according to the press release, an AED costs $1,700 and replacement parts cost up to $600. Furthermore, the parts must be replaced at least every two years or each time they are used on a cardiac call.

“It takes well over $40,000 a year just to maintain the units, fuel, insurance or replacement equipment,” Black said. “It is very hard for the Squad to purchase more or newer updated equipment.”

Yep, $31,000 a year is a pretty impressive number, just not as impressive as $40,000 year, now is it?

The press release states that Farr asked Black if the Rescue Squad had a Lucas CPR device which does CPR on a patient while emergency personnel provide ventilation or perform other tasks. It states those devices cost approximately $16,000 each and there is only one in Union County which is on Medic 6 which when out of service does not respond to cardiac calls.

In certain fields of human endeavor it is said that location is everything and that’s true for emergency responders like the Rescue Squad and the EMS.

The press release addresses this, pointing out that the Rescue Squad has three stations including it main station on the South Duncan Bypass in Union and are allowed to house units in the Monarch and Buffalo fire stations enabling Squad members in those areas to be closer to calls and respond to them that much faster.

Responding to calls faster and having the equipment on hand is what the press release states AmeriCredit’s donation of the five AEDs will help the Rescue Squad do. Black states that the new AEDS “will highly benefit the county. It will allow the Squad to put some other AEDS which it has now into the cars of its volunteers for a faster response in Union County.”

Lets go back to what the Red Cross says about how “the average response time for first responders once 911 is called is 8-12 minutes, and for each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10%.” With the Rescue Squad having more AEDs to equip its members this raised the possibility that the response time to a case of cardiac arrest might be reduced somewhat, increasing the odds that the patient in cardiac arrest might survive.

Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Going back to the issue of location, the press release states that Union County EMS is housed in Jonesville which is Medic 5 and that Medic 1, Medic 2, and Medic 6 are housed on the South Duncan Bypass. The press release states that this “can create over a 20-mile and over 20-minute response time to other parts of the county. This does not include how many times one or more ambulances are out of the county with a response the Spartanburg Emergency Room.”

Sounds like the Union County EMS could some donations — more funding — too, doesn’t it?

The press release states that the realities of distance and response time and the fact that emergency responders can and often are stretched thin is why the Union County Rescue Squad is so important to the citizens of Union County. It requests the public “read the facts from the American Heart Association on cardiac arrest and the information on a Lucas CPR device.”

Farr made a personal appeal to the community to help provide the Rescue Squad with the equipment it needs.

“I, Bryan Farr, want to challenge every citizens, business, County Council member, City Council member, church, or organization to donate to the Union County Rescue Squad to purchase two of the Lucas CPR devices,” Farr said. “If we can unite to purchase these two devices it will greatly increase the potential to save your life, family member’s, or a friend’s.”

Farr also reminded the public of the added problems the Rescue Squad, like all other emergency responders and other essential front-line personnel, are facing because of the Coronavirus.

“Since the spread of the COVID-19 Virus the Squad will be even more stretched thin to purchase needed supplies for a rapid response if this should require their response,” Farr said. “These volunteers are putting their health on the line and in front of others as well as their own family. Without them responding to the crisis and epidemic we all face today where would the county be. We need to help them as much as possible. Please reach out to our county leaders to also provide more aid to the Union County Rescue Squad.”

Individuals, businesses, churches, clubs, and other organizations interested in making a donation to the Union County Rescue Squad — which the press release states are tax deductible — can do so either by mail or in person at the following locations:

• Buffalo Fire Department — 132 Bailey Road, Buffalo

• AmeriCredit Loans — 315 Thompson Boulevard, Union (beside Enmark)

• Union County Rescue Squad — PO Box 255, Union, SC 29379

• Or by contacting Union County Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black at 864-251-0680

Those who opt to drop off/send their donations through AmeriCredit Loans may also do so by Debit/Credit card in person or by calling 864-497-6367.

Each donor will receive a tax donation card for your taxes and a list of donors will be published in the local newspaper.

Photo courtesy of AmeriCredit Bryan Farr, owner of AmeriCredit Loans, Union County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Jarrad Gardin, AmeriCredit Loans Manager Stephanie Gardin, and Union County Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black look over the five AEDs purchased by AmeriCredit Loans and donated to the Union County Rescue Squad. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4327.jpg Photo courtesy of AmeriCredit Bryan Farr, owner of AmeriCredit Loans, Union County Rescue Squad Assistant Chief Jarrad Gardin, AmeriCredit Loans Manager Stephanie Gardin, and Union County Rescue Squad Chief Kenneth Black look over the five AEDs purchased by AmeriCredit Loans and donated to the Union County Rescue Squad.