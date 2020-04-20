Problems applying for unemployment

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the difficulties she’s experiencing applying for unemployment. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the difficulties she’s experiencing applying for unemployment.

Well, here we are again, it’s Saturday, I think, I have to ask a lot what day it is since I can’t go to work. Everyday seems to be the same. I’m sure you’re all thinking the same. I wanted to just sit on the porch today and read and rest, but it’s kind of cool and rainy. Maybe the sun will come out this afternoon.

Applying For Unemployment

The other day, I went to Paradise and bought the paint they had on sale, buy one, get one. Couldn’t beat that deal. Around $18.50 a gallon. My idea was the next day I would start early and paint the beauty shop room.

Well that didn’t happen!!

I got on to register or apply, whatever it’s called, for unemployment. I started at 8 a.m, after many tries you finally make it on and get to listen to elevator music for hours. So twice I was waited on and when I mentioned the mistake I made the night before I asked her if she wanted my claimant number. Twice she said no and hung up on me.

The third time as she answered my land line went dead. The batteries gave up so I had to recharge.

Now many times I tried on my cell and it said the call could not be completed. What happens if that’s all you have?

Finally, at 3 p.m., a lady answered, first thing I said was please don’t hang up on me. She walked me through my mistake, then told me the reason I was eligible was that I needed to turn in my tax papers from 2018 and 2019. I’ve always paid into unemployment but never put in for it so how was I to know. Well, I scanned them in and also I have 6 pages to fax.

So anyway, I worked March 31 and finished April 1 at 5 p.m. At that time I had a few checks from customers and $100 in my billfold. Now I’m hanging on to the last $20 I have, except for the credit card. I don’t own a debit card, maybe after this experience I need to get one. But where am I going to spend that 20?

Anyway, yesterday morning I got back on to see if they got my taxes. So I started at 8, and got on at 9:10, after an hour of holding I was asked if they could call me back and after the last time I decided okay, so at 11 I got the call and nothing showed up yet. Call back on Monday. Is this how I’m to spend my time? I guess I am paying unemployment to help all of you and I don’t regret if my little bit is helping others.

Painting

Yesterday I finally started painting a little after 11 a.m., and finished at 8:30 that night. While I had a dirty pan and roller and brush I decided to finish out with the shelving, so I painted my walls white for the purity we hope to have after the COVID-19 passes and we can all go back to work and normal life.

Lost Phone

So one day I was at the shop, cleaning, and was ready to go, so I started looking for my phone, couldn’t find it anywhere, so I decided to call it. I heard it and kept going to all the areas that I heard it but couldn’t find it. Now this went on for a long time. Every room or area I looked it was ringing. I sat down to think about this thing, and by now you all know it was in my back pocket.

Sympathy

We’ve lost a few of our people in the last couple of weeks, but not from COVID-19, and it’s a shame we cannot honor them like we could in the past. But we can let the families through Facebook or phone know how much we care. Sympathy goes out to the Jean Carter family, Yvonne Rash’s family, Anne Vinson’s family and now last night to the Tincey Inman family.

An Adventure

I just got a chance to go on an adventure, Chuck picked me up and let me go to the recycling plant with him. Well, he didn’t ask, I just jumped, well climbed in the truck and went with him. We drove down toward the power plant, checking out the paving, drove across the new bridge, excited that the bumps were flattened out, turned around and brought me home. What a day I’ve had!!!

Well, I guess it’s time to close until my next adventure. I’d say good night but it’s just 12:46 p.m. so maybe I can sit on my front porch, it’s warming up. If you ride by I’ll get excited and wave. My cell number is 1-864-251-3883. Can’t give you my business number because I’m not there.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the difficulties she’s experiencing applying for unemployment. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_web1_Town-of-Lockhart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the difficulties she’s experiencing applying for unemployment.

News Around Lockhart