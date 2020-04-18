Deputies Cole, Kenny, and ‘Echo’

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Cole Stanley was sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 13. With his swearing-in Stanley is now a member of the UCSO Uniformed Patrol Division. He also serves as School Resource Officer at the Union Achievement Academy. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Cole Stanley was sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 13. With his swearing-in Stanley is now a member of the UCSO Uniformed Patrol Division. He also serves as School Resource Officer at the Union Achievement Academy. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee is sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson on Wednesday, April 15. In addition to being a Patrol Deputy, McAbee is also a certified K-9 Unit Handler and brings with him his dog “Echo” who is exclusively trained to find illegal narcotics. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee is sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson on Wednesday, April 15. In addition to being a Patrol Deputy, McAbee is also a certified K-9 Unit Handler and brings with him his dog “Echo” who is exclusively trained to find illegal narcotics. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office “Echo” is a 2 1/2 year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained to sniff out drugs. He is the latest addition to the staff of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. His owner, Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee, along with another new officer, Cole Stanley, were sworn-in as deputies with the UCSO this past week. As members of the USCO, Echo, McAbee, and Stanley will each do their part to help enforce the law and protect law-abiding citizens. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office “Echo” is a 2 1/2 year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained to sniff out drugs. He is the latest addition to the staff of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. His owner, Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee, along with another new officer, Cole Stanley, were sworn-in as deputies with the UCSO this past week. As members of the USCO, Echo, McAbee, and Stanley will each do their part to help enforce the law and protect law-abiding citizens.

UNION COUNTY — With the recent addition of three new deputies — one of whom carries out his duties on four legs instead of two — the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is not only fully staffed buth but has also saved the county $9,000.

Sheriff David Taylor said that deputies Cole Stanley, Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee, and “Echo” joined the Sheriff’s Office this month, their hiring the result of a reorganization of the USCO that allowed it to bring its Uniformed Patrol Division up to full strength.

“What we did since we had these job openings is we realigned the Sheriff’s Office eliminating a captain’s position,” Taylor said Friday. “Being able to do that allowed us to have two more people on the road.”

In addition to gaining two more uniformed deputies who will help patrol the county and respond to calls, Taylor said the hirings also enabled the UCSO to fill an open School Resource Officer (SRO) position.

“We also filled the SRO slot that was available at the Union Achievement Academy,” Taylor said. “Cole Stanley was sworn-in on April 13. He had previously served with the Union Public Safety Department. He is already a certified officer and has completed the Criminal Justice Academy. He will serve as the SRO at the Achievement Academy and will be patrolling as well.”

Taylor said that McAbee is an equally qualified officer who brings with him to the UCSO K-9 Officer Echo.

“Kenneth McAbee was sworn-in on April 15, he previously worked for the Woodruff Police Department and was a K-9 Drug Handler for the Woodruff Police Department,” Taylor said. “He is also a certified officer and has also completed the Criminal Justice Academy.

“Another benefit of hiring Kenny McAbee is we also got a K-9 Drug Dog,” he said. “The dog’s name is ‘Echo’ and he is a Belgian Malinois and is 2 1/2 years old and his sole purpose is narcotics scent detection.”

Taylor reiterated that between them, Stanley, McAbee, and Echo bring enormous benefits to the Union County Sheriff’s Office as it works to enforce the laws, fight crime, and protect the people of Union County.

“Bringing in these two certified officers, Stanley and McAbee, has allowed us to be at full staff, including both for patrols and for the SRO program,” Taylor said. “The dog, Echo, is already a certified drug dog and to be able to bring this K-9 Unit into the Sheriff’s Office along with his certified handler will save the county the approximately $9,000 cost of training and certifying a new handler and dog.”

Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Cole Stanley was sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 13. With his swearing-in Stanley is now a member of the UCSO Uniformed Patrol Division. He also serves as School Resource Officer at the Union Achievement Academy. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_Cole-Stanley-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Cole Stanley was sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 13. With his swearing-in Stanley is now a member of the UCSO Uniformed Patrol Division. He also serves as School Resource Officer at the Union Achievement Academy. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee is sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson on Wednesday, April 15. In addition to being a Patrol Deputy, McAbee is also a certified K-9 Unit Handler and brings with him his dog “Echo” who is exclusively trained to find illegal narcotics. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_Kenny-McAbee-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee is sworn-in as a Deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office by Union County Clerk of Court Melanie Lawson on Wednesday, April 15. In addition to being a Patrol Deputy, McAbee is also a certified K-9 Unit Handler and brings with him his dog “Echo” who is exclusively trained to find illegal narcotics. Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office “Echo” is a 2 1/2 year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained to sniff out drugs. He is the latest addition to the staff of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. His owner, Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee, along with another new officer, Cole Stanley, were sworn-in as deputies with the UCSO this past week. As members of the USCO, Echo, McAbee, and Stanley will each do their part to help enforce the law and protect law-abiding citizens. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_ECHO-1.jpg Photo courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office “Echo” is a 2 1/2 year-old Belgian Malinois who is trained to sniff out drugs. He is the latest addition to the staff of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. His owner, Kenneth “Kenny” McAbee, along with another new officer, Cole Stanley, were sworn-in as deputies with the UCSO this past week. As members of the USCO, Echo, McAbee, and Stanley will each do their part to help enforce the law and protect law-abiding citizens.

Join the Union County Sheriff’s Office

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.