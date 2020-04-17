Union City Councilwomen graduate

Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Craig and fellow Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Craig and fellow Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Morgan and fellow Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Morgan and fellow Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

UNION — Two members of Union City Council have graduated from a Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) advanced educational program for municipal elected officials.

In statements released this week, the MASC announced that Union City Councilwomen Sonja Craig and Vicki Morgan have graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Along with their fellow graduates, Craig and Morgan received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day on Tuesday, February 4.

The Municipal Association offers the Advanced Institute exclusively to graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Created in 2014, the Advanced Institute provides elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute gives mayors and council members an opportunity to explore topics of interest to cities and towns in greater depth,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning for the Municipal Association.

Officials participate in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, as well as college and university faculty.

Established in 1986, the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. It gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of municipal government.

Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Craig and fellow Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_2020AdvMEOGrad_Craig-Sonja_lowres.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Craig and fellow Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Morgan and fellow Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_2020AdvMEOGrad_Morgan-Vicki_lowres.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Cornelius Huff congratulates Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Morgan and fellow Union City Councilwoman Sonja Craig received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.