UCDP elects officers for 2020-2022

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Democratic Party (UCDP) has elected new officers and will hold a virtual party meeting later this month.

New Officers

A press release issued by the party earlier this week states that “the Union County Democratic Party is pleased to announce the election of its new Officers for the 2020-2022 cycle.” Those officers are:

• Chair — Timika M. Wilson

• 1st Vice Chair — Novella Garrison

• 3rd Vice Chair — Raygan Angel

• Executive Committeewoman — Rosemary Rice

• Executive Committeeman — John A. Gist

• Alternate Executive Committeewoman — Vickie Shields

• Alternate Executive Committeeman — David Garrison

• Secretary — Ann White

• Treasurer — Carolyn Glenn

(The office of 2nd Vice Chair for the UCDP is currently vacant and will be filled at a later date. Party Chair Timika Wilson said that the party is seeking nominees for the office.)

Virtual Meeting

In addition to announcing the party’s new officers, the release states that the UCDP’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

The press press release states that this will be a “virtual meeting” and that information will be provided to the attendees.

Wilson said that the decision to hold a virtual meeting was due to the Coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in observance of social distancing guidelines the UCDP will hold a virtual meeting using ‘Zoom’ and a dial-in teleconference number,” Wilson said.

For more information on the April 27 virtual meeting and about seeking the office of 2nd Vice Chair as well as other party activities contact UCDP Chair Timika M. Wilson at [email protected]

Will hold a ‘virtual’ party meeting April 27