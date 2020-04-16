Booker retiring from basketball

Photo courtesy of Combine Academy Union County native Trevor Booker is retiring from professional basketball after 8 seasons with the NBA. Photo courtesy of Combine Academy Union County native Trevor Booker is retiring from professional basketball after 8 seasons with the NBA.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Union County native and 8-year NBA veteran Trevor Booker is retiring from professional basketball.

The Tuesday, April 14 press release announcing Booker’s retirement states that he entered the NBA in 2010 after being selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The draft rights to Booker were immediately traded to the Washington Wizards where he joined John Wall in his rookie campaign.

“I’m just a kid from a small town in South Carolina. Coming out of school I wasn’t considered a big time recruit, and got passed over by a lot of the blue bloods of college basketball. Playing in the NBA was a dream. I want kids to see my story and understand what can be achieved through hard work and determination” said Booker.

A three year starter for the Yellow Jacket Basketball Team, Trevor Booker left Union High School in 2006 as the all-time leader in rebounds (1,138) and blocked shots (341). He finished his prep career with 1,326 points.

As a senior, Booker was named the 2006 SC Gatorade Player of the Year. Trevor was also the Spartanburg Herald Journal Player of the Year, Region Player of the Year, and the SC Coaches Association 3A Player of the Year. He was named all-state and nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game, the only SC player so honored that year. Booker closed out his high school career by playing in the SC/NC all-star game.

In 2017, Booker was inducted into the Union County High School Hall of Fame.

Each year, Booker sponsors the annual Trevor Booker Basketball Camp at Union County High School. The two-day camp is for boys and girls 6 and up and features NBA guests.

Tuesday’s press release states that Booker, a three star recruit out of High School, was named Gatorade player of the year in South Carolina before choosing to stay close to home and attend school at Clemson University under head coach Oliver Purnell. Booker quickly earned a starting role during his freshman campaign in the ACC with his unmatched motor, grit, and physical style of play. Booker finished his 4 year collegiate career in 2010 as one of the best all-time players in Clemson history, with First Team All-ACC honors, ACC All-Defensive Team honors, and the winningest player in Clemson History. Booker became an impact player for the Washington Wizards in his 4 years before signing a 2 year contract with Utah Jazz. In Utah, Booker was a fan favorite that brought out his energy and passion for the Jazz faithful to see on a nightly basis. Following his 2 year campaign with the Utah Jazz, Booker signed a 2 year contract with the Brooklyn Nets where he had his best statistical season of his career, averaging 10ppg 8rpg during the 2016-2017 season.

“Trevor is one of the most down to earth and considerate players that I’ve met, and I have no doubt that he is going to thrive in the next chapter of his life” said USA Today/Hoops Hype analyst Alex Kennedy.

Booker, a star in his role in the NBA, is a serial entrepreneur and business man with ownership in over 25 different companies including the MLS team D.C. United, a Shark Tank cosmetic product called Nohbo Drops in which he owns with Mark Cuban, an International Boarding High School by the name of Combine Academy, a large commercial and residential real estate portfolio, and several more entities. Booker has a message for his NBA playing peers, “I want NBA players to see what I was able to accomplish off the court by using my resources provided by being an NBA athlete. The NBA changed my life, and for that, I am forever grateful.”

Union County native ends career after 8 seasons

