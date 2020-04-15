Pray to Christ to make you new

Charles Warner | The Union Times The message of Thursday’s “Drive-Thru Easter Parade” at Union Services could not be clearer. He, Jesus Christ, is risen, risen from the dead that first on Resurrection Morning, that first East Morning more than 2,000 years ago. He rose from the dead because God does love us each and every one, loves us so much that He gave His Only Begotten Son to become a living sacrifice for our sins. He loves us so much that even today, His Son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, continues through His sacrifice and His triumph to change lives and save souls and will continue to do so until the end of time. He loves us so much that, ever since the Day of Pentecost, He has sent and continues to send us guidance, comfort, inspiration, and blessing through His Holy Spirit. He loves us so much that He, through His Holy Word The Bible, has provided and continues to provide us with life changing and soul saving inspiration and instruction. Yes, Christ is risen, and He is risen because God loves us so much, and we should remember this and give thanks, not only at Easter, but each and every day of our lives and in all that we think, say, and do.

Read 2 Corinthians 12:7-10

Paul wrote, “Gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.”

— 2 Corinthians 12:9 (KJV)

PRAYER: Jesus, our Wounded Healer, remind us that you understand our suffering and have the power to make us new. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will praise God, who has redeemed and restored me.

