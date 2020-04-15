FPES recognizes Dr. Fran Adams

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams with flowers and other gifts in recognition of her service to the school. Adams was honored by the school as part of National Assistant Principal Week April 6-10. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams with flowers and other gifts in recognition of her service to the school. Adams was honored by the school as part of National Assistant Principal Week April 6-10.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School is proud to celebrate their incredible Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams.

Dr. Adams has an amazing resume since beginning her educational career at Foster Park Elementary School years ago! She came back home to Foster Park last year during the 2018-2019 school year and has set a standard that is very high amongst her colleagues and students at the school. She is faithful to be at work each and every day leaving an incredibly positive impact on our students and staff. She has an extremely professional approach and depicts every value that FPES stands for.

Dr. Adams heads up an after-school club on Monday afternoons at FPES called D.I.V.A.S and it’s designed to teach young girls how to grow into young ladies and women. She wears a smile and always checks on students constantly. One of the big parts of her daily job is handling all discipline issues, but she brings so much more to the school each and every day. She helps with instruction, planning, promoting, mentoring, giving guidance and helping ensure every student maximizes their learning each and every day.

We want to publicly thank Dr. Fran Adams for her amazing service at Foster Park Elementary School as our phenomenal Assistant Principal!

As part of National Assistant Principal Week

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

