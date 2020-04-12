Lockhart during confinement

Charles Warner | The Union In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about what’s going on in Lockhart with everything shut down and people under confinement and practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus. Charles Warner | The Union In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about what’s going on in Lockhart with everything shut down and people under confinement and practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus.

I hope you’re all getting along fine. I started out my confinement on my back porch, the weather was so nice. But now we have weather in the 80’s then in the 60’s. But during the first few days, I was out there over 10 hours, I read a John Grisham book in two days, and still had time to wave to people passing by.

Not A Very Good Joke

My last day of work was April 1st. I didn’t think this April Fools Day was a very good joke. By Friday I went to the front yard looking for my newspaper, which comes out on Monday. One night the law came by and stopped and was asking me a question about a certain day and I had to ask him what day we were in now. That was Wednesday.

Keeping Busy

I told my daughter she won’t know how to act when and if I ever get to go back to work. I’m washing dishes before she finishes eating, and I’m washing clothes every other day whether it’s a couple of articles or a load. The bathroom gets cleaned everyday. I even take the dogs out for their business many times a day.

Now you all are saying this is jobs you do everyday. Well working 10 hours a day at the shop, I leave a lot of these things to her. And do my part a couple of times a week, is it lazy or just tired.

Crime

So what’s been happening in Lockhart since we’ve been confined? Well, I’m about to clue you in. Lock your lawnmowers up, because quite a few have been stolen, now I’m not going to name names. The Lockhart First Baptist Church was broken into, and the law came a couple of times and checked our cameras, and also those of the church. They made an arrest a few days later but I personally feel there was a few more included that are still out here. Someone tried to break into the town hall a few weeks ago, but I’ve no idea why since we don’t have any money or loose change. They got a lot of loose change from the church.

Social Distancing

Everyone seems to be keeping their distance, some are riding their golf carts and just waving, a few families are walking, and not stopping to visit each other, some are fishing on the race and spreading themselves out. But there is one group that seems to get out in the road and yell at each other everyday, I don’t know what they’re so mad about, but today I was out on the porch and didn’t hear anything out of them. I wanted to call the parents to see if they were still alive, because it was so quiet.

A Day In The Life

Today my schedule: washed whites, cleaned litter boxes, cleaned bathroom, took trash out, cleaned out the shed and took outdoor cushions up to Anita, worked on my papers to get ready to have taxes made out, finally got all of my summer clothes out of side building, and then put winter clothes in the building, emptied my trunk of animal food, listened to a young lady for about an hour over her being put out of her house, by an unconcerned neighbor, as where she should go, ate a biscuit, and Chuck came and sat for awhile until I made him get me a drink so we rode to DG and rode a couple of times through Lockhart. And now I’m boring you to death, with my boring life.

Sympathy

I went to a funeral and we all stayed our distance. My deepest sympathy to Rose Ann Vinson, for the loss of Ann. I also lost Yvonne Rash, who was involved in a car crash, These were two wonderful ladies. I really had a good time with them. My sympathy to Robert, Heather, Robin, and Todd for the loss of Jean, that was such a shock. She was always so kind and sweet. None of these was because of the virus.

I will close and say good night. I love all the talent on Facebook, also. I’ll save more news for another day.

News Around Lockhart