Hope in the Resurrection

As we prepare for our daily activities of work, grocery shopping, recreation, visiting family, or going to the gas station, there have always been times when unexpected things come up and delay or cancel our plans. Now, in light of this pandemic, it has become even more difficult to prepare due to changing protocol, social distancing, stores that have become unable to supply basic necessities, and even financial difficulty from the inability to go to work. While we may not know how long this may last, we do know that an eventual end will come.

The same kind of struggle is true for us spiritually as we face the same type of issues. We battle an unseen enemy that tries to destroy us and wants to separate us from our family. We often struggle financially and emotionally because we don’t always know what to do or how to pray. It is more difficult to prepare now as we cannot congregate in the way we have always been used to, however, we do know this too will end because Jesus is coming back, we just don’t know when!

Let us be reminded of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, especially in such times of uncertainty, fear, and heaviness. Luke 24 “Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them. 2 And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre. 3 And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus… 6 He is not here, but is risen:” In the midst of deepest sorrow, those that came to the tomb would find it empty and soon realize the truth of all that had unfolded. Jesus lives! Joy and hope would replace grief and despair as understanding and comfort would now flood their hearts and minds. We can be confident that Jesus will accomplish all that He promised and the resurrection is our foundational promise. Just as He promised His followers He would live again, He also promises new life for those who still follow and believe in Him.

I encourage you today to make the very best of your time and show kindness to others whenever you have opportunity. As we approach Resurrection Sunday, let us be reminded of new life and the hope we have in our Savior Jesus Christ. As I watch the grass grow and flowers bloom in spite of a destructive virus going on in the world around them, we too should thrive in the midst of difficulty to bring beauty and healing to all those around us through the power of Christ in us!

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3

I pray, “Thank you Father for the beauty of new life I see springing up all around me. Let me be reminded of Your creation power and ability to conquer death. Forgive me of the times I fail to trust in You. Guard my heart and mind, and flood my being with awareness of You in every circumstance. Keep me from harm, and bless my family with Your love, grace, and deliverance. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

