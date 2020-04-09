No tax or utility rate increases

UNION — The proposed 2020-2021 municipal budget for the City of Union is nearly a million dollars more than its current budget but does not include any increases in city property taxes, utility rates, and sanitation fees.

City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols said Wednesday that, at the direction of Union City Council following its budget work sessions, City Staff is putting together a proposed budget for fiscal 2020-2021 totaling $44,868,530 or $981, 440 more than the current 2019-2020 budget of $43,887,090.

While the proposed 2020-2021 budget projects nearly a million dollar more in expenditures that the 2019-2020 budget, Nichols said that during the budget process a number of capital expenditures and projects were cut in light of the current economic situation resulting from the Coronavirus Pandemic. He said the increase in projected expenditures in the 2020-2021 budget is mainly due to projects now under way that the City has received grants for and/or projects the City hopes to undertake in the upcoming fiscal year and has applied for grants to help fund them.

Something the proposed budget does not include, however, are increases in the municipal property tax levied by the City on residential and business properties; in the rates charged by the City of Union Utility Department for electric, natural gas, water, and sewer services; and the Garbage Collection Fee charged for garbage collection in Union.

Nichols said that while the city could, under state law, have raised the property tax levy by 2.16 mills, the decision was made to leave the levy at its current level of 89.8 mills. He said that, just in cutting capital projects and expenditures from the proposed budget, the decision to not raise property taxes or increase utility rates or the Garbage Collection Fee was made in light of the current economic situation.

City Staff is currently in the process of finalizing the budget as directed by Council and Nichols said the 2020-2021 Budget Ordinance will be ready for Council to review and approve at its next meeting.

Two readings approved by Union City Council and a public hearing held between the two readings are required before a budget ordinance becomes law.

The City of Union’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

