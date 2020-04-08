‘In reverence and appreciation’

Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Observer in the Grass” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Observer in the Grass” Hart writes that “a timid boy observes the world behind the security of tall grass. Although he attempts to hide, the vibrant colors in his face and shirt allow the world to gaze back at him.” Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Observer in the Grass” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Observer in the Grass” Hart writes that “a timid boy observes the world behind the security of tall grass. Although he attempts to hide, the vibrant colors in his face and shirt allow the world to gaze back at him.” Image courtesy of Presbyterian College “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” is is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” Hart writes that “this drawing of a hereford bull emphasizes the bull’s bulky form and powerful, yet contained strength. Mankind has made him docile, but he will always have strength beyond man’s. Image courtesy of Presbyterian College “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” is is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” Hart writes that “this drawing of a hereford bull emphasizes the bull’s bulky form and powerful, yet contained strength. Mankind has made him docile, but he will always have strength beyond man’s. Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Goodbye Kiss” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Goodbye Kiss,” Hart writes that “this drawing captures one of the last heart-wrenching, yet tender moments that I shared with my elderly horse before she passed away.” Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Goodbye Kiss” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Goodbye Kiss,” Hart writes that “this drawing captures one of the last heart-wrenching, yet tender moments that I shared with my elderly horse before she passed away.”

CLINTON — Each spring, senior art majors at Presbyterian College create work that is put on exhibit in the Elizabeth Stone Harper Gallery on the PC campus. The Senior Art Exhibition is a momentous event in a young artist’s life, a time for others to see their work on exhibit in a real gallery.

This year is different.

Like many colleges and universities across the country, PC is completing the remainder of the spring semester online due to concerns related to the coronavirus. Most facilities on the campus are closed, including the art gallery.

Since the Harper Gallery is closed, senior art major Lori Hart’s Senior Art Exhibition will take place online. This year marks the first year the event will take place using a virtual format.

The online format allows you to view the painting and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork.

About The Artist

Hart grew up in the countryside of Jonesville and has raised animals since she was a child. As she began to shop during a trip to the grocery store one day, she started to wonder about more than checking off her items.

She thought about the relationship between consumers and their goods and, she says, about a time when their connection was not so blurred.

“Where do your plastic-packaged slices of bacon come from? What is the source of those pre-cut, perfect squares of yellow cheese, or that tidy crate of clean eggs?” she reflects in her artist statement. “Many know the answers to these questions, but do not possess an appreciation for the animals that provided these substances.”

The Artist’s Goal

Hart aims to create pieces that invite viewers to ponder the essential relationship between man and animal.

“The animals in my pieces are depicted in reverence and appreciation for their individual purposes,” she wrote. “I seek to instill appreciation and humble admiration for animals based on their functions, whether it be for companionship, food or other commodities.

“Every trembling, rippling muscle that bulges beneath a sleek coat deserves adoration. The arch and twist of every horn, the bodies decorated with feathers, the twinkling of eyes, and the delicate whiskers demand recognition and respect.”

View The Exhibit

Hart’s preferred media are charcoal and Conte on paper and canvas, but she enjoys using oil and acrylic paint, as well.

Hart is anticipating graduating in May with a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts with a minor in psychology. She aims to pursue a Master of Fine Arts in visual arts, with hopes of one day becoming an art professor at a university.

Please support Lori Hart by visiting her Senior Art Exhibition at https://www.presby.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-departments-programs/art-department/elizabeth-stone-harper-gallery/.

Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Observer in the Grass” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Observer in the Grass” Hart writes that “a timid boy observes the world behind the security of tall grass. Although he attempts to hide, the vibrant colors in his face and shirt allow the world to gaze back at him.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_15_LORI-HART_Brother.jpg Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Observer in the Grass” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Observer in the Grass” Hart writes that “a timid boy observes the world behind the security of tall grass. Although he attempts to hide, the vibrant colors in his face and shirt allow the world to gaze back at him.” Image courtesy of Presbyterian College “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” is is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” Hart writes that “this drawing of a hereford bull emphasizes the bull’s bulky form and powerful, yet contained strength. Mankind has made him docile, but he will always have strength beyond man’s. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_1_LORI-HART_Bull-in-field.jpg Image courtesy of Presbyterian College “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” is is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Hereford Bull Standing in Pasture” Hart writes that “this drawing of a hereford bull emphasizes the bull’s bulky form and powerful, yet contained strength. Mankind has made him docile, but he will always have strength beyond man’s. Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Goodbye Kiss” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Goodbye Kiss,” Hart writes that “this drawing captures one of the last heart-wrenching, yet tender moments that I shared with my elderly horse before she passed away.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_thumbnail_13_LORI-HART_Kissing-horse-in-barn.jpg Image courtesy of Presbyterian College ”Goodbye Kiss” is part of the Presbyterian College Senior Art Exhibition of the work of Art Major and Jonesville native Lori Hart. The exhibition is online and the format allows the public to view Hart’s paintings and drawings as if you’re walking through an actual art exhibit. You can also read Hart’s notes about each piece of artwork. In her notes on “Goodbye Kiss,” Hart writes that “this drawing captures one of the last heart-wrenching, yet tender moments that I shared with my elderly horse before she passed away.”

Lori Hart’s ‘Senior Art Exhibition’ now online

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Presbyterian College.

This story courtesy of Presbyterian College.