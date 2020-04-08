Pray to follow the example of Christ

Charles Warner | The Union Times Have you ever attended church in your car? Sounds kind of strange, doesn’t it? After all, church, at least in the popular imagination, is a building with a steeple on it, a sanctuary full of pews in front of a pulpit, and, in many cases, stained glass windows which often depict scenes from The Bible. It isn’t strange, however, when you get right down to it, because after all, when Jesus Christ preached and taught He usually wasn’t behind a pulpit and those who listened to him probably weren’t sitting on any pews. In fact, many of Christ’s sermons were preached outdoors, in the sanctuary of the natural world created by His Father and blessed by Him with colors and other aesthetics far more lovely than the even the loveliest of stained glass windows. In the end, it doesn’t matter whether you are in a church building or parked in your car in the church parking lot or at home on the Internet watching the service as it is livestreamed. What matters is that you have taken time out from the distractions of the world to hear the Word of God preached and worship with your fellow Christians, receiving the good news handed down to the human race so long ago. So long ago, but still so relevant today and that will still be so relevant tomorrow. This weekend, we celebrate the greatest and best of all the good news recorded in The Bible, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ who triumphed over death, hell, and the grave to become the living sacrifice for our sins. That is the greatest news ever reported and is a reminder that Christ is greater than all things, including the Coronavirus which one day will cease to be anything but a bad memory, whereas Christ will always be in triumph and glory over all things. That is a great comfort for us all. So this Easter, turn away from the things of the world and, whether you are sitting in a car in the church parking lot or home viewing a livestreaming service or even just reading your Bible, turn your attention to the story of that first Resurrection Morning and celebrate the great truth that the Lord Jesus is alive and reigns forever over all creation.

Read 1 Peter 2:18-24

When they hurled their insults at [Christ], he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.

— 1 Peter 2:23 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear heavenly Father, when we are tempted to seek revenge, help us to see the world through your eyes and to follow your Son’s example. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Jesus is the ultimate example of forgiveness.

