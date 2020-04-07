Paycheck Protection loans available

Charles Warner | The Union Times Arthur State Bank is serving as the local lender for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which provides loans to small businesses to help them maintain their payrolls and keep their employees working. The program is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump. The CARES Act includes $349 billion in funding for the PPP loans to small businesses. Charles Warner | The Union Times Arthur State Bank is serving as the local lender for the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which provides loans to small businesses to help them maintain their payrolls and keep their employees working. The program is part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump. The CARES Act includes $349 billion in funding for the PPP loans to small businesses.

UNION COUNTY — Arthur State Bank is serving as the local lender for a federal program that provides loans to small businesses to help them maintain their payrolls and keep their employees working rather than lay them off.

In an interview with The Union Times Monday morning, Arthur State Bank Chairman and President Carlisle Oxner III said that the bank is participating in the “Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Oxner said that as of Monday morning the bank has received 70-80 applications for PPP loans from local small businesses. He said that plans were for the bank to start rolling out those loans to those applicants that afternoon.

The PPP is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump. The CARES Act is a nearly $2.2 trillion aid package to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic and includes approximately $349 billion for the PPP which provides payroll assistance for America’s nearly 30 million small businesses, and select nonprofits, in the form of 100% guaranteed loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Currently, community banks like Arthur State Bank have been the main PPP lenders to small businesses across the United States.

Loan Terms

An SBA FAQ explaining the program provided by Oxner to The Union Times states that under the program “eligible borrowers work with lenders to apply for, and receive, loans up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expenses for the prior year. Loans, which can be issued between April 3, 2020 and June 30, 2020, will carry a 1% interest rate with a two-year term. Loan payments are deferred for the first six months of the loan.”

The FAQ states that “these first-come, first-served loans are offered until June 30, 2020, or until the program runs out of funds. Loans are capped at the lesser of 250% of a borrower’s average monthly payroll costs, or $10 million. Payroll costs include, but are not limited to, salary, paid leave, medical, and healthcare. Further, salary for employees making more than $100,000 is capped at that level for the calculation of loan size. All loans have a 1% interest rate and a two-year term. Loans are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. E-signatures or e-consents may be used. Loan payments may be deferred for up to 6 months.”

It further states that “PPP loans may be used to pay for payroll costs, mortgage interest obligations, rent obligations, utilities, and any other interest payment on debt obligations accrued before February 15, 2020. SBA requires 75% of the loan to be used for payroll costs, while the remaining 25% can be used for the other expenses. Funds used for purposes other than those outlined above must be repaid by the borrower.”

Eligibility

The FAQ states that “borrowers are broadly eligible if they have 500 or fewer employees, or are certain businesses that meet SBA size standards. Additionally, 501(c)(3) nonprofits, 501(c)(19) veterans organizations, and certain tribal concerns qualify for PPP loans. Borrowers may also be sole proprietors, independent contractors, or self-employed. Borrowers must have been in operation on February 15, 2020 ,and employed either salaried employees subject to payroll taxes or paid independent contractors. Further, borrowers must certify they meet the criteria above, were impacted by current economic uncertainty, and they will use the funds for allowable uses defined in ‘Loan Terms’ below. Borrowers must also provide the relevant documentation as part of this certification. Finally, borrowers must certify the information they provide is accurate.”

The question and answer portion of the FAQ further lists criteria for eligibility for getting a PPP loan.

Borrowers are eligible small businesses for a PPP loan if:

1. They have 500 or fewer employees

2. Whose principal place of residence is in the United States

3. Operating on February 15, 2020, and had

a. Employees for whom you paid salaries and payroll taxes, or

b. Paid independent contractors, as reported on a Form 1099-MISC

Loan Forgiveness

In addition, the FAQ states that “PPP loans contain a forgiveness process, allowing up to eight weeks of covered expenses, including both principal and interest, to be forgiven for the borrower with no tax consequence (i.e., forgiveness of indebtedness income is waived). Any remaining balance after the loan forgiveness period maintains a 100% government guarantee while the borrower makes payments. A lender will be able to sell these loans into the secondary market once the funds have been disbursed.”

The FAQ further explains that “after disbursement of the loan, a borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness on up to eight weeks of covered expenses. A borrower will apply to a lender by submitting all the relevant paperwork, at which time a lender will have up to sixty days to approve or deny the application. Importantly, lenders can rely on borrower documentation for loan forgiveness. If the loan forgiveness application is approved, that portion of a borrower’s loan is forgiven, and SBA will pay the lender the part of the principal amount plus interest.”

Furthermore, the FAQ states that “SBA also has a pre-purchase option that allows a lender to submit the expected amount of funds spent after seven weeks from the date of the loan’s disbursement. SBA will then purchase the expected forgiveness amount within fifteen days.”

Loan forgiveness is further clarified in a question and answer portion of the FAQ.

• Can a PPP loan be forgiven in whole or in part?

Yes. The amount of loan forgiveness can be up to the full principal amount of the loan and any accrued interest.

• How does a borrower get the entire PPP loan forgiven?

The borrower will not be responsible for any loan payment if:

1. The borrower uses all loan proceeds for forgivable purposes, and

2. Employee and compensation levels are maintained.

• How is the forgiveness amount calculated?

The actual amount of loan forgiveness depends, in part, on payments made over the eight-week period following the date of the loan, including:

1. The total amount of payroll costs,

2. Payments of interest on mortgage obligations incurred before February 15, 2020,

3. Rent payments on leases dated before February15, 2020, and

4. Utility payments under service agreements dated before February 15, 2020

• How much of the loan forgiveness must be attributable to payroll costs?

At least 75% of the loan forgiveness amount must be attributed to payroll costs. Not more than 25% of the loan forgiveness amount may be attributable to non-payroll costs.

• Why is forgiveness heavily weighted to the percentage of payroll costs, when the CARES Act allows a mix of payroll costs and other payments to determine loan forgiveness?

The April 2, 2020 Interim Final Rule states:

“[w]hile the Act provides that borrowers are eligible for forgiveness in an amount equal to the sum of payroll costs and any payments of mortgage interest, rent, and utilities, the [SBA] has determined that the non-payroll portion of the forgivable loan amount should be limited to effectuate the core purpose of the statute and ensure finite program resources are devoted primarily to payroll.”

For more information about the PPP loans contact Arthur State Bank at 864-427-1213.

