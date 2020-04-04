Burgess is ‘Advocate of the Year’

Burgess Burgess

UNION COUNTY — The United Way of the Piedmont’s “Advocate of the Year” is a local “community champion” who has worked to “deepen” the organization’s impact on Union County by working to ensure local families have the resources they need to thrive.

The United Way of the Piedmont website (www.uwpiedmont.org) welcomes the public to the “United Way’s Virtual Annual Celebration!” Normally, the celebration is an in-person celebration with the award winners physically presented with their awards, but the website states that “as a result of COVID-19 we are taking our Annual Celebration event virtual and online! Here we will share elements of the event including awards and updates on United Way of the Piedmont’s work.”

Even though the celebration had to be held online, the website states that United Way of the Piedmont is nevertheless “honored to work with thousands of community champions who are ensuring families in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties thrive. Every year we present awards to donors and volunteers, that generously invest their time, talents and resources to support United Way of the Piedmont’s mission to connect, engage, and inspire people to transform their communities. While we can’t recognize them in-person this year at our Annual Celebration, please help us honor these individuals by sharing this article and/or congratulating these dedicated individuals! “

That’s just what The Union Times is doing with this article, honoring these dedicated men and women, especially our local honoree, Nikki Burgess.

Winners

The Morgan Award — Elaine & Jim Smith

Walter S. Montgomery Sr. Award for Young Leadership — Jessica Holcomb

Women United Leadership Award — Anne Flynn

Sylvia Stahley Outstanding Speaker Award — Mitch Kennedy

Tom Barnet Volunteer of the Year — Al Gauthier

AmeriCorps Member of the Year — Steven Greer

VISTA Member of the Year — Katie Parris

Advocate of the Year — Nikki Burgess

Chairman’s Award — Sue Schneider

Advocate Of The Year

The website states that the Advocate of the Year Award is “awarded to the United Way of the Piedmont supporter who carries high the banner of United Way and is vocal regarding community issues and UWP’s work to address them.”

This year’s Advocate of the Year is Nikki Burgess who the website states “has worked to deepen United Way’s impact in Union County. She leveraged her many strong relationships for both corporate and community support for United Way initiatives. Not only did her efforts bring new energy to United Way’s work in Union County, but her commitment to engaging partners meant hundreds of children and families had access to resources like school supplies, food, and winter clothing. For her commitment to ensuring families in Union County have the opportunity to thrive, we are pleased to honor Nikki Burgess as our Advocate of the Year.”

Burgess is Talent Development Specialist, ResCare, SC Works Greater Upstate for Union County, and her office is located at the Union County Carnegie Library.

For the United Way of the Piedmont