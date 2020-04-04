Carnegie Corner: Census Edition

Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The 2020 Census is now under way and the Union County Carnegie Library is encouraging the public to fill out the Census and send it in. It is critical that these forms be filled out and returned as they will help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated and how much of that funding Union County will receive. It takes about 10 minutes to submit a response on behalf of your household — either by mail, online at my2020census.gov or over the phone. Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The 2020 Census is now under way and the Union County Carnegie Library is encouraging the public to fill out the Census and send it in. 2020 Census

Your response to the 2020 Census is critical, now more than ever. Responses will help shape the future of Union County and inform how billions of dollars in federal funding are distributed across the country every year for the next 10 years. Without leaving home, you can take about 10 minutes to submit a response on behalf of your household — either by mail, online at my2020census.gov or over the phone.

South Carolina’s 2020 Response Rate is currently 37.2%, which is below the National Average. Our state had a 64.7% response rate in 2010, and for 2020, we want to not only match that — we want to beat it!

Shape Our Future. #UnionSCCounts

Local Assistance

Please go to https://www.tfaforms.com/4810861 and complete the survey if you have been impacted by COVID-19 (including lost wages, lack of childcare, etc.) United Way will let you know what resources are available now and reach back out to you when new ones become available.

Need assistance filling out the form or help with other resources, like SNAP? Contact our Social Work Intern at [email protected]

Holds Pick-Up Service

Want books and DVDs while you’re home? Take advantage of our “no contact” holds pick-up service! Browse our catalog for items available at the Carnegie. Call 864-427-7140, email [email protected] or chat with library staff & let us know what items you’d like!

We’ll bag them for you and have them ready-to-go and available for pick-up Monday 4/6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or 3-5 p.m.

Connect With Us!

Want the latest library updates? Be sure to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat!

Visit our website https://www.unionlibrary.org/

Connect with us: @unionsclibrary | #unionsclibrary

Union County Library System

300 E. South St. Union, SC 29379

864-427-7140 | www.unionlibrary.org