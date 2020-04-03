Supporting America’s medical workers

Charles Warner | The Union Times Standard Textile is increasing production of healthcare products in order to support America’s medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased production includes a “unique American version of a liquid resistant, breathable and reusable cover gown for healthcare workers” developed as a result of a collaboration between the company’s research and development laboratory, and its operations in Thomaston, Georgia and Union, South Carolina. Charles Warner | The Union Times Standard Textile is increasing production of healthcare products in order to support America’s medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased production includes a “unique American version of a liquid resistant, breathable and reusable cover gown for healthcare workers” developed as a result of a collaboration between the company’s research and development laboratory, and its operations in Thomaston, Georgia and Union, South Carolina.

CINCINNATI, OH — Standard Textile Co., Inc., a leading global manufacturer of healthcare and hospitality products, has restructured its supply chain to provide support for America’s frontline medical workers during the current pandemic.

“Our healthcare customers are on the frontline of treating patients and saving lives, and we’re relentlessly working to ensure our customers and our communities have continuous access to essential supplies needed to safeguard the health of clinicians, patients, and their families,” said Gary Heiman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Textile.

For weeks, the company has been leading an urgent charge to increase production of PPE (personal protective equipment) such as protective gowns, face masks and face shields, in order to provide hospitals and healthcare workers in the United States with additional protection against COVID-19.

Following a nearly 80-year history of innovation and service, the family-owned company is converting its manufacturing operations and prioritizing the distribution of medical garments at its manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States.

The company has pivoted and revamped its Brownsville, Texas facility to make face masks. In another facility, employees were reassigned to make face shields. And a collaboration between the company’s research and development laboratory, and its operations in Thomaston, Georgia and Union, South Carolina, resulted in rapidly developing a unique American version of a liquid resistant, breathable and reusable cover gown for healthcare workers.

“With American based manufacturing operations and a local rapid prototyping and innovation center, we are uniquely positioned to leverage our extensive technical expertise and facilities to urgently provide needed personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Richard Hobert, Director of Development for Standard Textile. “In three short weeks, we orchestrated fabric development, material sourcing, garment fabrication, wash durability testing, and other product testing to deliver an essential reusable gown for our medical communities,” says Dr. Holbert.

Gary Heiman is fiercely committed to manufacturing as much reusable PPE and other healthcare products as possible — as quickly as possible — to alleviate the stress placed upon the healthcare industry and support the fight against COVID-19.

“My concern is we are missing urgent collaboration opportunities with federal or state governments to allow us to serve healthcare workers who are at the frontline of this crisis,” says Heiman.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile was founded by Charles Heiman who escaped the Dachau concentration camp for sanctuary in Cincinnati, Ohio. With a city unemployment rate of 12%, Charles and his wife began sewing pillowcases in the family’s third-floor apartment and sold them to local hospitals. Heiman had a vision of providing a better life for others in need, and as he grew the business, he hired other refugees seeking sanctuary in Cincinnati. Today, the company remains privately held and leads by its purpose of inspiring care, comfort, and change in our communities. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

Standard Textile increasing production of healthcare products

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Standard Textile.

