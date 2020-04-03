Taylor seeking 4th term as Sheriff

Taylor Taylor

UNION COUNTY — Even though he said he would not seek reelection earlier this year Union County Sheriff Taylor says he is running for a fourth term.

On Monday, March 30, Taylor filed to run for the Democratic nomination for Sheriff in the June primary, even though just a month earlier he said he was not running for reelection. In announcing his bid for a fourth term, Taylor said that he is doing so because of the support he has received from members of the public asking him to run.

“In February, I announced that I would not seek re-election after the SLED investigation hit the news media,” Taylor said. “Since that time I have had an outpouring of support from the citizens of Union County to seek reelection as Sheriff.”

The investigation Taylor is referring is one conducted by SLED into the Sheriff’s Office in response to a request Taylor made in 2018 asking the agency to investigate some financial issues within the USCO. In January 2020, SLED released a report on the results of that investigation which, while focusing on financial issues within the UCSO, also came to focus on accusations of improper behavior on Taylor’s part including sexually explicit text messages, extramarital affairs, and consuming alcohol while on duty.

The release of the 47-page report and hundreds of pages of accompanying documents gathered as part of the SLED investigation ignited a scandal that engulfed Taylor, his family, the UCSO, and Union County as a whole, sparking an outpouring of public shock, anger, outrage and criticism of Taylor including calls for him to resign as sheriff or be removed from office.

Shortly after the release of the report, Taylor issued a statement apologizing for “my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, our employees and deputies.” In the same statement, Taylor said that he had decided not to seek a fourth term as Sheriff, but did say that he would serve out his current term and then retire.

In announcing his decision to seek reelection, Taylor pointed out that the investigations into the Sheriff’s Office cleared him of any wrongdoing, but did, however, admit to having made mistakes in his personal life.

“I was cleared of any wrongdoing through the investigation by SLED and Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson,” Taylor said. “During the investigation, several allegations were made that I had made sinful mistakes in my life. That statement was true because I am human and humans make mistakes.

“I have asked for forgiveness for my personal failures and if God allows me to continue to live I will continue to make mistakes,” he said. “One thing I have never wavered on was my dedication to serve the citizens of Union County.”

Taylor also cited the experience he has gained from 37 years in law enforcement, the last 12 of them as Sheriff, and his desire to use that experience on behalf of the people of Union County, especially now during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As we go through these pandemic days with (the) COVID-19 virus, it is not the time for Union County to elect a Sheriff to get on the job training,” Taylor said. “As I represent you as your Sheriff, I will continue to focus equally on all residents and areas of Union County.”

In his campaign, Taylor said he has set forth information about what he wants the Sheriff’s Office not only to achieve but maintain for the future. He said this includes protecting the elderly from exploitation by criminals and building on the successes of the past 12 years in doing so.

“Today we face many challenges and one of the most important things we have to do is protect our senior citizens,” Taylor said. “One of the most important accomplishments was fulfilling our pledge to protect our senior citizens in every aspect of living in our county. We are living in a society where our elderly are under attack by fraud, scams, and door to door visitors.”

Protecting the schools and youth of Union County is another area Taylor said the Sheriff’s Office has achieved success in during the past 12 years and that he also wants to build on in the future.

“We have made a commitment to work with our youth and we have done that by going into our schools and participating in school activities,” Taylor said. “We now have state-funded SROs (School Resource Officers) in every school that provide a positive influence with our youth and also provide extra security in the school environment. We have provided and continue to train with our county school teachers about what to do in an Active Shooter situation.”

Keeping churches and industries safe is also something Taylor said he wants to continue.

“We have visited many churches in Union County to discuss Active Shooter response and security measures that can make church worship safer,” Taylor said. “We have worked with the local Chamber of Commerce to provide Active Shooter training in the workplace for local industries.”

Continuing existing crime prevention programs and establishing new ones is something else Taylor wants to see done.

“We have an active Crime Prevention program going in two areas of the county and are hoping more communities will get the program when things get back to normal,” Taylor said.

The training and safety of deputies and a program to assist them and 911 dispatchers are also achievements Taylor said he wants to build on.

“Safety and training for our deputies is of the utmost importance to me as we continue to move forward in these dangerous times,” Taylor said. “We now have tasers, body worn cameras, and are now having to issue more protective equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have been able to access a much needed Employee Assistance Program which is available to our deputies and dispatchers,” he said. “This program is to assist our employees to cope with tragic and personal situations they may encounter in their lives. This is provided at no cost to the employee or to the citizens of Union County.”

Improving law enforcement services through the modernization of the Sheriff’s Office through technology as well organizational is another achievement that Taylor said he wants to continue.

“We have implemented a new records management system that now links the Sheriff’s Office, Jail, and 911,” Taylor said. “We are currently installing computers in our patrol units to allow deputies to fill out reports and access other vital information from the field and help cut down the workload of our 911 dispatchers.

“We have more deputies on the road now than ever before in Union County,” he said. “We were able to do this by eliminating captain and investigator positions.”

In addition, Taylor said “we have our own Special Response Team with a drone to help protect our deputies and the citizens of Union County. The drone was purchased with grant money and we have two pilots that can fly the drone and assist our Bloodhound Units when they are searching for a suspect or just a lost person in the woods.”

Taylor said that the changes that have occurred during his tenure as Sheriff has resulted in a more cohesive Sheriff’s Office with deputies who are supportive of one another, working together to serve the people of Union County in a very difficult time.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office is more unified than it has been in the last 11 years,” Taylor said. “Deputies are working together and helping each other in their jobs. I encourage you to ask a deputy how the work environment is now in the Sheriff’s Office. I am proud of the men and women who serve in the Sheriff’s Office because the times are surely more dangerous than ever.”

Taylor said that given the way things are, experience is needed in the Office of Sheriff of Union County.

“I ask you to ask yourself is now the time to elect a Sheriff to get on the job training?” Taylor asked. “Experience can’t be replaced by someone who has never been a Sheriff. In the next four years we will continue to face many new challenges and do you want to face those challenges with inexperience? Do you want to see law enforcement continue to move forward or do want to see law enforcement go backwards for lack of leadership?”

One area where Taylor said law enforcement must continue to focus on and even increase its focus is drug and gang activity.

“We have to continue to battle the drug epidemic in this county and in this country,” Taylor said. “We are having more drug overdoses in the county than ever before so we have to continue to get the word out about the drug dangers we face in our county. We will continue to battle the narcotics trade and its association with gang activity.”

Taylor concluded by asking for the support and prayers of the public.

“I am asking for your prayers and continued support as I seek reelection as your Sheriff,” Taylor said. “Remember to cast your vote for the Democratic candidate, David H. Taylor, for Union County Sheriff.”

Taylor and his wife, Betty, have four children and eight grandchildren.

