Protecting and nourishing the family

UNION COUNTY — Her life experiences and her background in the law coupled with her understanding of the challenges facing the traditional family and the need for small counties like Union and Laurens to have a strong advocate in the state legislature is why Melinda Inman Butler says she is running for the SC House District 42 seat.

Butler, a local attorney who has practiced law for the past 12 years, has filed to run for the District 42 seat in the Republican primary which is scheduled to be held in June. The seat is currently held State Rep. Doug Gilliam who is also seeking the GOP nomination as part of his bid for a second term.

No Democrats are running for the District 42 seat.

In announcing her candidacy, Butler stressed her background as an attorney with a Christ-centered worldview.

“The education I received at the Christian Law School I graduated from in 2008 shaped my worldview and prepared me for representing Union and Laurens counties in Columbia,” Butler said. “Having come from a different side of the social tracks from most of the students at Regent University, we found our similarities in our foundation: Jesus Christ. Jesus was the center of everything we did at Regent. He remains the center of everything we do at my small business — Butler Law Firm, established in 2009 — and He remains the center of everything I do as an attorney.”

Butler also spoke of her family background, including her deep ties to Union County, ties that she said gives her an understanding of the needs of Union County and Laurens County which together make up District 42. Those needs including having a strong advocate in Columbia that will speak up for them and work hard on their behalf.

“My family dynamics sets me apart from others and lends me a voice to reach far and wide to impact our community at the state level,” Butler said. “Those whom have come before me — especially Nikki Haley — have blazed this trail to allow the people to put their confidence in a woman to lead us into great spaces. It’s essential to have a strong voice, otherwise, the bigger counties of our state will get the vote that works for them without regard for what is best for little ol’ Union.”

Butler said that the people of Union County “are my people. Literally. My maternal grandmother, Pearl Inman, and her ten siblings were all born and reared here and not one of them ever moved away. They also reared their children here, whom have reared their children here. With the exception of only a handful, they all still reside here today. The same is true for my paternal grandmother, Lillie Mae Blalock. Just ask around, you will probably be talking to one of my relatives or the offspring of my relatives!”

In addition to her forbears, Butler’s own family further strengthens her ties to Union County and, together with her Christ-centered worldview, makes her a strong of advocate of traditional families.

“My husband, Jason Butler, and I were high-school sweethearts and we have five children together,” Butler said. “Our oldest son, Blake, and his beautiful wife (formerly Shauna Hund) live here in Union, and Blake serves as Chief Operating Officer for Butler Law Firm. Jason and I are also proud grandparents.”

Butler said that she wants to see traditional families, that is the union of two people within the institution of marriage, once again become the norm in society that she will work to achieve that in the state legislature.

”I understand the complexities and obstacles facing the traditional family today,” Butler said. “There is a law on the books in this great state which makes it a crime for grown people to live together in an intimate relationship without being married — I would love to see that become the new ‘normal’ again: that we instill the importance of committed marriages from 4-K!

“Family is the back-bone of Union County,” she said. “We must protect it. We must nourish it. And we must make laws that work for it.”

SC House District 42 is composed of all of Union County and part of Laurens County.

The District 42 Representative is the chair of the Union County Legislative Delegation. In addition to the SC District 42 Representative, the Delegation includes the SC Senate Districts 13, 14, and 18 State Senators. Union County is divided between those State Senate Districts.

All the State Senators who are part of the Delegation are residents of other counties. Union County has had no resident State Senators for the past 40 years and during that time the SC House 42 Representative has been the only Union County resident serving in the SC General Assembly.

Butler added that “no woman has ever served Union County in this position.”

Butler running for SC House District 42 seat