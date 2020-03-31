Standardized Testing suspended

UNION COUNTY — Standardized testing in the Union County School District and the other school districts of South Carolina has been suspended for the Spring 2020 Semester due to the Coronavirus but the School District’s students will continue receiving their assignments and grades for those assignments.

The Union County School District released the following statement this (Tuesday) afternoon concerning Standardized Testing and the Grading of student assignments.

Standardized Testing Updates

The U.S. Department of Education has approved our state’s request to suspend testing in South Carolina schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina will not administer any of the following assessments Spring 2020:

• SC READY (English/Language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8);

• SCPASS (science in grades 4 and 6)

• End-of-Course Examination Program for the following high school courses: English 1, Algebra 1, Biology 1, United States History and the Constitution. These tests will not count 20% of overall grades;

• Prekindergarten assessments; and

• Alternate Assessments

The South Carolina Department of Education is working closely with the vendors of college entrance, college credit, and workforce readiness assessments to explore innovative approaches, such as testing online. To the extent possible, districts may administer these assessments to students who may need them for post-secondary or employment aspirations. These assessments include Advanced Placement (AP), SAT, ACT, and WIN Ready to Work. Should these assessments be able to be administered, they will continue to be paid for by the state.

Grading Updates

Union County School District stands firm on supporting our families during this horrific time. We are committed to extending grace before grades, relationships before rigor, patience before programs, and love before lessons.

Students will also receive grades for the work they have completed and on-going feedback from their teachers. For students completing paper copies of assignments, there will be a delay in receiving grades to ensure the safety and well-being of our teachers.

For students enrolled in credit bearing courses for a high school diploma, grades will continue to be entered into Power School during the COVID-19 extended school closure. At this time, the District is still determining the appropriate grading percentages for the work these students are completing; therefore, adjustments may be made to category weights in PowerSchool prior to the end of the school year.

Teachers will continue to meet accommodations for students outlined in individual student’s IEPs and 504 plans.

In Union County, our mission is “Students First!”We will work with all families to ensure all students are successful. Schools will provide additional support for students who do not have internet accessibility, extenuating circumstances, or prolonged illness during this time.

For parents with additional questions, please contact the Office of Instruction at 864-429-1740 for more information.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-13.jpg

Students to continue receiving assignments, grades

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.