Six running for Sheriff of Union County

UNION COUNTY — Filing closed at noon today (Monday) for the Democratic (D) and Republican (R) primaries with the following candidates having filed to run for the following federal, state, and local offices in Union County, six of them for Sheriff of Union County.

• US House of Representatives Fifth District

Mauricus Brown (D)

Sidney Moore (D)

Ralph Norman (R)

• SC Senate District 13

Shane Martin (R)

• SC Senate District 14

Harvey Peeler (R)

• SC Senate District 18

Charles Bumgardner (D)

Ronnie Cromer (R)

• SC House of Representatives District 42

Doug Gilliam (R)

Melinda Butler (R)

• Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor

Kevin Brackett (R)

• Union County Sheriff

Jeff Bailey (D)

Robbie Hines (D)

Carl Jennings (D)

John Sherfield (D)

David Taylor (D)

Thom McAbee (R)

• Union County Clerk of Court

Melanie Lawson (D)

• Union County Council District 2

Elise Ashby (D)

Ralph Tucker (D)

• Union County Council District 3

David Sinclair (R)

• Union County Council District 5

Tommie Hill (D)

• Union County Council District 6

Randy Ivey (D)

John Flood (R)

Bailey, Hines, Jennings, Sherfield, & Taylor as Democrats, McAbee as Republican