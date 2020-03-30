Six running for Sheriff of Union County

UNION COUNTY — Filing closed at noon today (Monday) for the Democratic (D) and Republican (R) primaries with the following candidates having filed to run for the following federal, state, and local offices in Union County, six of them for Sheriff of Union County.
• US House of Representatives Fifth District
Mauricus Brown (D)
Sidney Moore (D)
Ralph Norman (R)
• SC Senate District 13
Shane Martin (R)
• SC Senate District 14
Harvey Peeler (R)
• SC Senate District 18
Charles Bumgardner (D)
Ronnie Cromer (R)
• SC House of Representatives District 42
Doug Gilliam (R)
Melinda Butler (R)
• Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor
Kevin Brackett (R)
• Union County Sheriff
Jeff Bailey (D)
Robbie Hines (D)
Carl Jennings (D)
John Sherfield (D)
David Taylor (D)
Thom McAbee (R)
• Union County Clerk of Court
Melanie Lawson (D)
• Union County Council District 2
Elise Ashby (D)
Ralph Tucker (D)
• Union County Council District 3
David Sinclair (R)
• Union County Council District 5
Tommie Hill (D)
• Union County Council District 6
Randy Ivey (D)
John Flood (R)
