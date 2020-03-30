Piano students present concert

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Piano students of Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey performed at the March meeting of the Union Music Club. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Piano students of Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey performed at the March meeting of the Union Music Club.

UNION — On March 10, 2020, at 7 p.m., the Union Music Club met at Buffalo Baptist Church. President Mrs. Steve Ramsey welcomed club members, piano students of Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey, their families, and friends. On this evening, these students performed musical selections which they were preparing for the STAR Celebration to be held at Converse College. (This event was recently canceled due to COVID-19.)

Poetry In Music

Prior to the program, Mrs. Ramsey led the audience in reciting the Invocation and the Federation Collect. Mrs. James Stepp presented the Poetry in Music part of the program by reading a poem entitled “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” by William Wordsworth.

Together We Sing

Then, as part of the Together We Sing portion of the program, Mrs. Sanders Read presented the history of the Irish folk tune entitled “Danny Boy” and played it on the piano as those in attendance sang. This song, also called “Londonderry Air,” was composed in 1910 by Frederic Weatherly.

Miss Suzy Smith’s Students

The evening’s program began with students taught by Miss Suzy Smith. The traditional song entitled “Mary Had a Little Lamb” was played by Lane Wagner. Cate Wilson then played “Cookie Jar” by Cappy Kennedy Cory. “Secret Agents” by Carol Matz was then performed by Claire Wilson, and Jolene West played “Fireflies” by Carolyn Miller. Katie Wagner played “Prelude in D Minor” by Robert Vandall, and Thomazia Littlejohn played “From a Lighthouse Window” by Edna Mae Burnam on the piano. Then, a duet entitled “Polka Dot Polka” by Edna Mae Burnam was performed by Katie Wagner and Miss Suzy Smith.

Mrs. Steve Ramsey’s Students

The students of Mrs. Steve Ramsey also performed for the audience, beginning with Eli Ketterman who played “Pirate Song” by Kevin Olson. London Ketterman played “At the Barn Dance” by Mary Leaf, and Chris Ketterman performed “Onward, Christian Soldiers” by Arthur S. Sullivan. Gabriel Parker and Mrs. Steve Ramsey played a duet entitled “Wild Dance” by Edwin McLean. Then, Gabriel played a solo selection entitled “Arabesque” by Friedrich Burgmuller. “Romanza” composed by Angela Marshall was played by Emily Anthony. Then, Emily Anthony and Katherine Martin played a duet entitled “Sonatina I, Allegro” by Johann Baptist Vanhal. The last selection for the evening was performed by Katherine Martin. She played “The Little Mermaid Medley” composed by Alan Menken and arranged by Jason Lyle Black.

Refreshments And Club Business

At the conclusion of the program, everyone in attendance was invited to enjoy refreshments. Finally, all of the club members met for a business meeting after which, the meeting was adjourned.

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Piano students of Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey performed at the March meeting of the Union Music Club. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_Piano-Students-of-Miss-Suzy-Smith-and-Mrs.-Steve-Ramsey.jpg Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Piano students of Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey performed at the March meeting of the Union Music Club.

At the Union Music Club’s March meeting

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club.