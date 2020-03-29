Calming the storms of life

Matthew 8:23-27 “And when he was entered into a ship, his disciples followed him. 24 And, behold, there arose a great tempest in the sea, insomuch that the ship was covered with the waves: but he was asleep. 25 And his disciples came to him, and awoke him, saying, Lord, save us: we perish. 26 And he saith unto them, Why are ye fearful, O ye of little faith? Then he arose, and rebuked the winds and the sea; and there was a great calm. 27 But the men marvelled, saying, What manner of man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey him!”

The disciples had already witnessed Jesus perform many miracles, yet, here we see them fearing for their lives and telling their master, “Lord, save us: we perish.” Jesus then asks them why they are so frightened. Now, as fishermen, they had obviously seen many storms but this one had them more afraid than ever before. Jesus tells them their faith is small, then He shows them why they have no reason to fear as He clams the wind and the waves.

When storms arise in our lives, we should not view it as something new and unmovable for the Lord to handle. Instead, we need to reflect on the times He has brought us through in the past. We should look to His Word and exercise our faith that He can, and will, do the things we read, have seen, and have heard about throughout our lives. If Jesus could heal the blind, deaf, lame, diseased, and even raise the dead, then why would a storm be something that could destroy Him and His followers?

The same is true for us today and our spiritual point of view. We must be careful of thinking there are areas that God is unable to work. There is nothing too difficult for Him. If God has sustained this earth through famine, plague, war, and natural disasters, then why do we suddenly have such panic and terror? Why do we think He cannot save us, heal our relationships, protect our homes, save our marriages, deliver us from addiction, or bless us financially? “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever” (Hebrews 13:8). This means He can still do today what He has done in the past, and He will still be able to do it in the future!

Be encouraged today that whether you are afraid of sickness, losing possessions, being alone, or losing a job, Jesus Christ can bring you peace and calm the raging thoughts and fears that you are facing. Jesus said in John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Trust Him today!

I pray, “Father, calm my mind and the worry that my thoughts incite as I go through each day. Help me trust in Your love and grace as I read Your Word and spend time in prayer. Let me not give place to fear and anxiety, but trust in Your sovereignty and mercy. Let me help others who are struggling and be a witness of Your peace and joy. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

