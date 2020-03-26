‘Continuing the Change’ on Council

Hill Hill

UNION COUNTY — A former police officer with 30 years experience in law enforcement who has held elected office for 12 of the past 14 years is seeking his second term on Union County Council.

Incumbent Councilman Tommie L. Hill Sr. has announced that he is seeking his second term representing Union County Council District 5.

A Santuc native who has lived in Union most of his life, Hill is a 1968 graduate of Sims High School where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, track and field. For his achievements on the athletic field while attending Sims, Hill was inducted into the Union High School Hall of Fame in 2001.

Upon graduation, Hill had the opportunity to attend college on a football scholarship but instead decided to stay home and help his mother provide for their family and did so by working at Buffalo Mill and Carlisle Finishing before becoming a police officer. Hill served as a City of Union Police Officer from 1976, until his retirement in 2000, rising through the ranks from patrolman to detective. In 1979, Hill was recognized by the Police Department as Employee of the Month for rescusing a man from a burning mobile home. That same year he also rescued a person from a wrecked burning vehicle.

Even after retiring, Hill continued serving as an officer on a part-time basis until he made an unsuccessful bid for Union County Sheriff in 2004. He then resumed his service as a part-time officer until 2006 when he was elected to Union City Council. After eight years on City Council, Hill served as a bailiff with the Union County Clerk of Court’s Office until 2016 when he was elected to the Union County Council District 5 seat which he currently holds.

Now, four years later, Hil, a Democrat, is seeking his second term on Council.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce my candidacy,” Hill said in announcing his reelection bid. “Continuing the Change is my goal in helping County Council proceed with the goals already in place and upcoming new ones. Thank you for all the support given me in the previous election and I hope you will find me worthy to continue serving you.”

Hill https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Tommie-Hill-1.jpg Hill

Hill seeking 2nd term representing District 5