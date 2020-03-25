Pray to be a Christlike example to others

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Coronavirus is a powerful thing, isn’t it? It is so powerful that it is shutting down whole countries, sending the global economy into a tailspin, turning the lives of hundred of millions of people upside down, and, most tragically of all, killing thousands. Strange isn’t it, that something that cannot be seen with the naked eye could be so powerful, yet that’s what the Coronavirus is, an invisible and powerful force that is ruling the day. As powerful as it is, however, the Coronavirus pales to insignificance before the power of God who remains in control even as we, humanity, the only part of creation made in His image, lose the control we foolishly think we have over the world. Humanity tends to be arrogant about its achievements and tends to forget just how tenuous its power over the world is. The Coronavirus is reminding us of just how limited our power is. It is a humbling lesson and one we should take to heart. Humanity’s power is limited with one exception, and that is the power to choose whether or not we will put our trust in God and serve Him and let Him take control of our lives or whether we will foolishly place our trust in ourselves. We should remember this in this, the time of the Coronavirus, and we should also remember something equally important and that is that powerful as it is, the Coronavirus is a thing of this world and like all things of this world is only for a season. Like all the things of this world it will pass away. God is not of this world and therefore will not pass away and those who trust in Him and let Him take control of their lives in this world will be with Him in eternity and leave behind forever the things of this world including the Coronavirus. Yes, we have to endure the Coronavirus and all that it brings in its wake, but even as we do we should take comfort in the fact that this too shall pass and when it does God will still be in control and taking care of and blessing those who have placed their trust in Him and will do so now and forever.

Read Lamentations 3:25-33

Though [the Lord] brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love.

— Lamentations 3:32 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for the people who have shaped and strengthened our Christian walk. Help us to be Christlike examples for others. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Because of God’s power to redeem, no tragedy can destroy my faith.

