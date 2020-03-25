A sign of the times we live in

Charles Warner | The Union Times As we hunker down in our homes to try and do our part to fight and win the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, the utilities that make modern life possible — electricity, water, natural gas, and sewer — become ever more important as we try to weather the storm and emerge to look upon, experience, enjoy, and participate in the rainbow of national recovery. The City of Union Utility Department is doing its part to help its customers do this by suspending disconnections of utility services at least through March 31 with tentative plans to resume no earlier than April 6. All of us, as individuals, families, businesses, other organizations, and as a community must do our part to help fight the good fight against the Coronavirus and the havoc it is bringing in its wake. If we do so, then one day we will be able to look back on this time with pride in the knowledge that we all did our part and did our best in helping to beat our common foe. Charles Warner | The Union Times As we hunker down in our homes to try and do our part to fight and win the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, the utilities that make modern life possible — electricity, water, natural gas, and sewer — become ever more important as we try to weather the storm and emerge to look upon, experience, enjoy, and participate in the rainbow of national recovery. The City of Union Utility Department is doing its part to help its customers do this by suspending disconnections of utility services at least through March 31 with tentative plans to resume no earlier than April 6. All of us, as individuals, families, businesses, other organizations, and as a community must do our part to help fight the good fight against the Coronavirus and the havoc it is bringing in its wake. If we do so, then one day we will be able to look back on this time with pride in the knowledge that we all did our part and did our best in helping to beat our common foe.

Cancellations And Postponements

The following organizations have announced the cancellation or postponement of meetings and other activities due to the Coronavirus.

DSN Meeting

The Union County DSN Board Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, will not be held.

Pancake Day

The Union Civitan Club’s Pancake Day originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been postponed.

FOL Tea

The Union Friends of the Library Spring Tea at the Carnegie originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed.

Yard & Bake Sale

The Bethany AME Church Yard & Bake Sale originally scheduled for Sunday, March 28 at the Bethany AME Community Development Center, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville.has been canceled.

Union County 4-H

Due to Clemson Unviersity policy, all 4-H club meetings and activities have been canceled until further notice.

Sorry for the inconvenience!

Stay safe.

Wine Tasting

The 2020 Wine Tasting scheduled for Friday, March 27, at the Union County Arts Council has been canceled as a precaution against the Coronavirus.

Taking Place As Scheduled

The following events are still taking place as scheduled.

March At The UCAC

These are the special events that will be taking place at the Union County Arts Council in March.

• 2020 Chalk Walk

The 4th Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now!

We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations.

All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece!

Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 18, from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Chinese Auction

McBeth Pastor’s Aide Ministry will be having a Chinese Auction on Saturday, April 4.

Over 100 items available.

Ticket drop-off time will be from 9-10:55 a.m. Auction will start promptly at 11 a.m.

Hot dogs, chips, and sodas will be sold.

Must be present to win.

For more information please contact Juanita Hill (864) 429-8783, Teresa Hayes (864) 426-6751, or Drucilla Glenn (864) 427-7744. You can also see other members of the Pastor’s Aide for more information

Location is at McBeth Baptist Church, 105 Lawson Avenue, Union.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meetings will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Applications Being Accepted

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2020-2021 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into Kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part C (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to date physical, and proof of income for the 2019 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in the Union County area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or to make an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Post 22 Low Country Boil

The American Legion Post 22 Low Country Boil will be held at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge on Thursday, April 23.

Social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $250 for Table Sponsor (8 per table), $125 for 1/2 Table Sponsor (4 per table), and Individual Tickets are $40.

This fundraising event is to support American Legion.

For table reservations and tickets see any Post 22 member or contact John McKnight (864-431-6389) or Joe Tracy (864-474-0903.)

Summer Employment

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 per hour), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 8-July 31, 2020).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as: trail building, campground maintenance and renovation, noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youths interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree Ranger District office near Whitmire. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

Those interested can pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens and Fairfield counties. The Enoree Ranger District office also has applications available at: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based on answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. Submit printed applications to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 16, 2020. Completed applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

For more information about the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its four ranger districts across South Carolina, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

