Haney is new Superintendent

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District has a new Superintendent.

The Union County Board of School Trustees met in regular session Monday evening in Room 600 of the Union County Career and Technology Center. Following the meeting, the Board issued the following statement announcing the identity of the new Superintendent along with information about his background in education and his contract with the Union County School District.

We would like to welcome Mr. Joey Haney to Union County Schools to serve as Superintendent beginning July 1, 2020. We had several great applicants who were interested in the position, narrowed the list and interviewed six candidates. Mr. Haney was selected due to his experience and success at the school and district level. He will receive a three-year contract with a salary of $135,000 per year. He currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administration in the Newberry County School District. His transition plan will be determined in communication with Newberry County School District. We look forward to having Mr. Haney serve as our new Superintendent.

Haney will succeed the current Superintendent, Dr. William Roach, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

Will begin serving on July 1

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

