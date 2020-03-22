State tax deadline moved to June 1

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is offering more time to file returns and pay taxes due April 1, 2020-June 1, 2020 to assist taxpayers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tax returns and payments due April 1-June 1 will now be due June 1, 2020. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. This includes South Carolina Individual Income Taxes, Corporate Income Taxes, Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes administered by the SCDOR. The SCDOR is automatically applying this tax relief for all applicable returns and payments; you don’t need to take any additional action.

The SCDOR encourages taxpayers, some of whom may be working from home, to:

• Use our available online services. Visit MyDORWAY, our free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov to securely manage your South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer.

• Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing us instead of visiting in person. Find the phone number or email address you need at dor.sc.gov/contact.

• Consider filing your Individual Income Taxes electronically, which is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.

Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information.

Visit the SCDOR’s website at dor.sc.gov/emergencies and review SCDOR Information Letter 20-3 for more information. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Revenue.

