The library, computers, and town business

Again, it’s been awhile since my last newsletter. March was to be a busy month, but with this virus, all my special county meetings have been cancelled.

Clemson

The first of March I had to go to Clemson for meetings with all government members from all over the state. They threw us a reception on Sunday afternoon. Meeting on Monday were from 9 a.m. til 6 p.m. every half hour to 45 minutes for each speaker and subject. This was call the Rural Summit meeting. The governor spoke Monday around noon. The Lt. Gov. spoke on Tuesday at one of our meetings. Well, it rained so hard on Tuesday, that I didn’t get to see any of Clemson.

Library

The next meeting was at the Library. I thought it might do with our Satellite Library in the town hall, but it was how to help promote the main library. We had some really good ideas for them to think about.

Some of you have complained because you don’t think we have the library. It took the library quite awhile to get it together. They put in fiber optic lines in. Everything they did is highly upgraded. They are here on Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is the same hours for Carlisle and Jonesville. The hours are not our calling so don’t put the blame on me. But nobody has come in. They have two workers in at that time to help you.

Computers

Speaking of computers, Charter will hook you up with free Internet for 60 days for your children to do their school work. Otherwise you can come to the town hall and park or let your kids sit on the porch and pick up our Internet to do their work. Donna Allen came by and tried it and said she could pick it up. We didn’t know, but Carlisle told me they have their students in their parking lot also.

Breakfast And Lunch

You need to call the school and find out what time the bus is going to come by with breakfast and lunch. I heard you have to have your child with you or maybe just the child to get it.We saw the bus a couple of times today. I think right now they’re lost. They need to have everyone meet them at certain areas, that way nobody misses out.

Water Tank

Some have complained that they can’t see anything I’m doing for the town. So let me catch you up. In September, lightning struck our water tank, so we were quite a few hours without water. We have called many companies to come out to look at our panels to get them fixed, but since we’re a small town they put us on the back burner. Finally, Marvin found someone in Columbia who has given us hope and will fix it, because we are running on emergency, and one more bolt of lightning we will out of water. This will be a big bill, so I’m trying to keep all of you in water.

Lift Station

Next, when we had the last big rain, that caused the river to come into No Man’s Land the water went into the Lift Station (sewage filter) and burnt the pump out because it never stopped running because of all the water going in. So that’s a big bill to get it like new. Then the lift station at the end of Lockhart Drive went bad so that has to be rebuilt and that’s a big bill. All this is done to keep our town out of the porta johns.

Waste Line

We also have another waste line that a tree has grown into to be repaired.

We are doing all this to keep our town safe and keep you in water and sewage. So with all of this I don’t have the money for the repairs for the Hospital yet. If you are so worried about some of these problems, it would be wonderful to care about this town and volunteer some of your time.

Armory

The man that rented the Armory has died, and his widow, has sold her stuff to a man who has been trying to clean it out. But he is sitting with his dad who is terminal and has hired local people to do this, and I don’t think he knows what is going on here. I don’t ever see his help and all I see is where people have broken in and destroyed our property. When I call him he gets defensive with me and snaps me up. I will give him a deadline.

Boy Scout Hut

As for the Boy Scout Hut it does not belong to the town and is Milliken property.

Well, that might catch you up in the town’s business. So good night.

News Around Lockhart