Thank God for His patience with you

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this time of crisis, Americans, both as individuals and as a nation, should remember that God is in control and we should put our trust in Him to lead, guide, and direct us as we grapple with the challenges and, yes, the threats we are facing. We should, as individuals, turn to God in prayer and ask, first, for His forgiveness of our sins and, second, turn our lives over to Him and His service and let Him take control of our lives. We should then pray for His divine blessings and protection and deliverance of not just ourselves, but also our loved ones, our friends, our communities and our nation. We should pray that He send us, first, the spiritual revival we need, both as individuals and as a nation, to turn us away from those things that turn us away from Him and the blessings He bestows upon all who love and serve Him. When we do that, we will see the challenges, troubles, threats, and dangers we face diminish and fall away because He will be in charge and He always looks after His own and that applies to both individuals and nations. So America, put your trust in God and enjoy the blessings that come to a people who put their trust in Him and live lives, both as individuals and as a nation, that are pleasing in His sight and in accordance with His will.

Read Galatians 5:22-26

The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

— Galatians 5:22-23 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Loving God, thank you for your patience as we strive to practice the fruit of the Spirit. Help us to persevere, even when we fail. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Which fruit if the Spirit will I practice today?

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this time of crisis, Americans, both as individuals and as a nation, should remember that God is in control and we should put our trust in Him to lead, guide, and direct us as we grapple with the challenges and, yes, the threats we are facing. We should, as individuals, turn to God in prayer and ask, first, for His forgiveness of our sins and, second, turn our lives over to Him and His service and let Him take control of our lives. We should then pray for His divine blessings and protection and deliverance of not just ourselves, but also our loved ones, our friends, our communities and our nation. We should pray that He send us, first, the spiritual revival we need, both as individuals and as a nation, to turn us away from those things that turn us away from Him and the blessings He bestows upon all who love and serve Him. When we do that, we will see the challenges, troubles, threats, and dangers we face diminish and fall away because He will be in charge and He always looks after His own and that applies to both individuals and nations. So America, put your trust in God and enjoy the blessings that come to a people who put their trust in Him and live lives, both as individuals and as a nation, that are pleasing in His sight and in accordance with His will.