A referendum and 12 new stands

Charles Warner | The Union Times These stands are part of the Union County Farmers Market on East Main Street in Union. Their numbers will soon grow with the addition of 12 more stands that will be built using funds allocated by the City of Union and Union County. The City and the County have each allocated funds to build 10 of the stands while the Union County Farm & Craft Market has raised funds for the other two. Charles Warner | The Union Times These stands are part of the Union County Farmers Market on East Main Street in Union. Their numbers will soon grow with the addition of 12 more stands that will be built using funds allocated by the City of Union and Union County. The City and the County have each allocated funds to build 10 of the stands while the Union County Farm & Craft Market has raised funds for the other two.

UNION — When voters in the City of Union go to the polls in November they will be voting to decide and/or help decide who will be elected to a number of municipal, county, state, and federal offices as well as helping choose who will be the next President of the United States of America.

They will also be voting on whether or not alcohol should be sold on Sundays in the City of Union.

During its March meeting Tuesday evening, council voted 6-1 with Councilman Tommy Anthony opposed to approve second and final reading an ordinance that would authorize the holding of a referendum on the question this year in the November 3 General Election.

The ordinance was presented to Council at its February meeting by City Attorney Larry Flynn who stated that the City wants to put on the November ballot a referendum “to allow certain businesses located in the city to sell alcoholic beverages, so as to meet the demand created by recent economic growth and development within the city.”

Flynn pointed out that, under state law, “cities are authorized to call by ordinance for a referendum at the general election to allow the sale of on-premises alcoholic beverages, and off-premises beer and wine on Sundays.”

The ordinance states that the following questions would be placed on the November 3 ballot:

Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of Union for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises?

Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of Union for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the day or hours of sale?

Voters will be asked in the case of each question to to vote either “Yes, in favor of the question,” or “No, opposed to the question.”

Fund Transfer

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve second and final reading an ordinance authorizing the transfer of $133,925.75 in Surplus Funds from the Utility Fund to the Solid Waste Fund for the purchase of a garbage truck.

Finance Director Laura Hembree first presented the ordinance to Council at its February meeting, pointing out that during its 2019-2020 workshop Council voted to purchase the garbage truck for the Solid Waste Department. Hembree said that funding for the purchase would come from the Utility Fund which would be reimbursed from the Solid Waste Fund.

In order to the purchase to take place, however, Hembree said the Utility Fund had to show a surplus at the end of fiscal 2018-2019. She said that the 2018-2019 Financial Statements presented to council at its December 2019 meeting showed just such a surplus in the Utility Fund.

Stands

Council also voted unanimously to allocated $3,250 to help build 10 new stands at the Union County Farmers Market on East Main Street in Union.

Administrator Joe Nichols told council that the new stands had been requested by the Union County Farm & Craft Market which is seeking to add a total of 12 stands to the Market. Nichols said that the group had obtained funds to cover the cost of materials for two of the stands. He said that Union County Supervisor Frank Hart has suggested the City and the County split the cost of 10 stands.

With materials and labor each stand is projected to cost $850 with the 10 stands costing a total of $8,500. Dividing the cost of the 10 stands equally between them would mean the County and the City would each pay $4,250.

At its March meeting on Tuesday, March 10, Union County Council voted unanimously to allocate $4,250 from the Hospitality & Accommodations Tax Fund to help build the 10 new stalls.

In his address to City Council this past Tuesday (March 17), Nichols said that on July 18, 2019, the City had issued a check for $1,000 for the new stalls. He said those funds had not been spent and so therefore only $3,250 was being requested at Tuesday’s meeting.

Additional information provided by The RobinHood Group states that “the Market has grown from four farmers to last year (when) we had 21 vendors (20 paid and one non-profit). We have 12 farmers (including one rancher) and 8 artisans (bakers, soap, pottery and jewelry makers and artists).”

The Group states that “currently, 10 vendors have paid dues. (The deadline is April 15.)

As further evidence of how the Market has grown, the Group pointed out that “over 8,378 customers with 24% being tourists (from outside Union County) visited the Market and vendors have a 36% increase in income at the market over 2018 and on several Saturdays farmers sold out of produce.”

It states that “last year was our first year accepting SNAP (EBT) and participating in Healthy Bucks” and that, with 30 participants, the Market performed better than its counterpart in Rock Hill. Furthermore, that number “is going to increase this year” as DSS and Healthy Bucks has “sent postcards to all recipients.”

Rezoning

Council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance rezoning property on the Toney Road from A-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-15 (Residential)

The property is described as a “vacant 5-acre parcel on Toney Road that is surrounded by residential properties zoned R-15. Abutting properties with frontage on US Highway 176 are zoned A-2.” The rezoning was requested by the owner of the property “to allow for single-family homes to be constructed on the site.”

Music And Medicine

Council also voted unanimously to allocate $500 in support of WBCU Radio’s 3rd Annual “Music And Medicine” 5K run fundraiser. This year the funds raised by the event will go to benefit the USC Union Nursing School.

Spring Fling

Council also voted unanimously to support USC Union’s annual Spring Fling which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The City has supported the Spring Fling over the past four years by purchasing tickets for its employees for the event. The estimated cost per person is $12.

Food vendors such as Fuddruckers, Chick-Fil-A, a Taco Food Truck, J&T Express, and Philadelphia Ice have been invited to participate in the Food Truck Lunch which will be a part of the Spring Fling. There will be also be a Traveling Arcade in Truluck Gym and there will also be a Corn Hole Tournament, and field games.

In voting to support the Spring Fling, Council authorized Nichols to purchase tickets to the event for city employees as in past years.

Appointment

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Rebecca Rochester to the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission.

Charles Warner | The Union Times These stands are part of the Union County Farmers Market on East Main Street in Union. Their numbers will soon grow with the addition of 12 more stands that will be built using funds allocated by the City of Union and Union County. The City and the County have each allocated funds to build 10 of the stands while the Union County Farm & Craft Market has raised funds for the other two. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_20200318_105605.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These stands are part of the Union County Farmers Market on East Main Street in Union. Their numbers will soon grow with the addition of 12 more stands that will be built using funds allocated by the City of Union and Union County. The City and the County have each allocated funds to build 10 of the stands while the Union County Farm & Craft Market has raised funds for the other two.

Along with funds transferred and property rezoned

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.