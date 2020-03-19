4 weeks of meals for emergency personnel

Charles Warner | The Union Times Over the next four weeks Heart’s Family Restaurant will receive a total of $8,000 from Joey Duncan, President of Global Felt Technologies, to pay for meals for Union’s emergency services providers. Charles Warner | The Union Times Over the next four weeks Heart’s Family Restaurant will receive a total of $8,000 from Joey Duncan, President of Global Felt Technologies, to pay for meals for Union’s emergency services providers.

UNION — A local businessman will donate a total of $8,000 to a local restaurant to pay for meals for emergency services personnel over the next month.

In a statement released Wednesday, Heart’s Family Restaurant announced that, beginning this Friday, March 20, it will receive “a very generous donation” from Joey Duncan, President of Global Felt Technologies. The press release states that Duncan’s company “will pledge $2,000 per week for 4 weeks for meals for all emergency service providers from Union such as police officers, healthcare workers, EMS, and firefighters.”

For those emergency services providers who avail themselves of the opportunity to dine at Heart’s provided by Duncan’s generosity, Heart’s asks “that you bring some type of identification” that verify they do qualify for the meals paid for by the donations.

The press release concludes by stating that “we at Heart’s are very grateful for such a kind and generous offer during this difficult time in our County. We are lucky to have Joey Duncan and Global Felt Technologies as part of our community who are willing to stand up and help provide for emergency services providers who are putting their health on the line to protect us all.”

Being an emergency services provider is always trying even in the best of circumstances, but with the Coronavirus pandemic under way it is no doubt even more stressful. Unlike many of the rest of us, they cannot isolate themselves or limit contact with others, especially strangers, but must instead respond to calls for help, increasing their risk of contracting the virus. Many would refuse to put themselves at such risk, but these men and women do it every day and so any assistance, any support they can receive from the rest of us is no doubt much appreciated and helps those emergency services providers know that the people they serve respect and cherish them as they serve this community.

Thank you, our emergency services providers for all you do, and thank you Joey Duncan and Global Felt Technologies for your generous donation and the example you have set for all of us and thank you also Heart’s Family Restaurant for being the great community institution that you are.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Over the next four weeks Heart’s Family Restaurant will receive a total of $8,000 from Joey Duncan, President of Global Felt Technologies, to pay for meals for Union’s emergency services providers. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_3160-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Over the next four weeks Heart’s Family Restaurant will receive a total of $8,000 from Joey Duncan, President of Global Felt Technologies, to pay for meals for Union’s emergency services providers.

Local business donating $8,000 to pay for meals